New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: RTX, CARR, OTIS, PFE, JNJ, MGK,
- Added Positions: HEZU, KREF, BRK.B, VEA, SPY, IWM, IYR, VTI, VIG, XLF, IEFA, REGL, TIP, IJR, ESGD, RSP, IEMG, ICF, HD,
- Reduced Positions: VGIT, MUB, AGG, BND, VGSH, NOBL, VWO, TOTL, VCIT, VCSH, EEM, VNQI, SDY, VNQ, VB,
For the details of NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+guild+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 512,642 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,838 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,251 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU) - 228,598 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.05%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 34,352 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $91.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $252.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $38.46, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 228,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc by 71.41%. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 148.38%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $320.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:
1. NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW ENGLAND GUILD WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying