New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: RTX, CARR, OTIS, PFE, JNJ, MGK,

RTX, CARR, OTIS, PFE, JNJ, MGK, Added Positions: HEZU, KREF, BRK.B, VEA, SPY, IWM, IYR, VTI, VIG, XLF, IEFA, REGL, TIP, IJR, ESGD, RSP, IEMG, ICF, HD,

HEZU, KREF, BRK.B, VEA, SPY, IWM, IYR, VTI, VIG, XLF, IEFA, REGL, TIP, IJR, ESGD, RSP, IEMG, ICF, HD, Reduced Positions: VGIT, MUB, AGG, BND, VGSH, NOBL, VWO, TOTL, VCIT, VCSH, EEM, VNQI, SDY, VNQ, VB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Carrier Global Corp, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 512,642 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,838 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 47,251 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU) - 228,598 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.05% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 34,352 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $91.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $56.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $169.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $252.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $38.46, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 228,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc by 71.41%. The purchase prices were between $20.27 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 65,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 148.38%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $320.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.