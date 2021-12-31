First Hawaiian Bank Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Southwest Airlines Co

Hononlulu, HI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Honeywell International Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Hawaiian Bank. As of 2021Q4, First Hawaiian Bank owns 856 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+hawaiian+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,624,763 shares, 22.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.87% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 418,445 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,335,899 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.26% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 260,936 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.44% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,161,687 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1536.46%

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 850,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 131,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $80.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 57,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 69,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $358.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $34.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 122,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $473.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 1,624,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1536.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,161,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,335,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 398.39%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $150.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 371,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2952.91%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 215,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $278.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 260,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $62.37.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The sale prices were between $92.68 and $117.15, with an estimated average price of $105.27.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.