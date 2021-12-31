First Hawaiian Bank Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Southwest Airlines Co

- New Purchases: VONG, GSK, JCI, BK, OXY, PAYC, CIEN, RMD, VMW, CHD, TMUS, WST, SPSC, BKR, DELL, AZTA, DIOD, TDY, FND, JNPR, TAP, WSM, SCHB, HES, BMRN, CE, DISH, BUD, NXPI, NVT, ALNY, ANSS, WTRG, INCY, IOSP, ROP, VSAT, RDS.B, LULU, GM, STAG, HMHC, KNSL, ELAN, BIV, AEG, AEO, AON, AZN, EAT, CERN, CW, FNF, FLS, KLIC, NBIX, NEM, RMBS, RGEN, VRSN, VRTX, TDC, KDP, RILY, TRIP, ADMA, BHF, CHNG, ABNB, GXO, FPEI, GSLC, IDEV, TLT, AMWD, CRH, CSGS, CNI, CNQ, CNP, CCEP, RE, EXC, FHN, GE, GIS, PEAK, EHC, IIVI, JBL, MHK, NVO, PNW, O, RRX, RIGL, SCI, USNA, WAB, WETF, QRTEA, BX, FN, LYB, BERY, NWSA, REXR, AXTA, PLNT, NTB, HWM, MFGP, SE, BE, CWK, FOX, IWS, SLV, BCS, PAR, CNK, CVE, PSLV, SOI, LTHM,
- Added Positions: IVV, IEMG, IEFA, VTV, EMB, IJH, WFC, SCHW, GOOG, SNY, COF, CI, POOL, CMCSA, FISV, FDX, HPQ, MPWR, MET, GNRC, CSCO, RTX, GVI, BAC, CTAS, CHTR, AGG, CTSH, GILD, GS, NVS, ETSY, CRL, ENTG, IEX, MTD, STT, MAS, MCHP, UNH, ZBRA, FRC, KEYS, SPY, CPRT, JPM, MSFT, STE, WMB, TEL, FB, IWM, CB, BMY, CVS, COP, SWKS, KKR, BURL, HPE, FOXA, COO, MKC, RJF, SLB, SYK, QLYS, ANGL, VTIP, ATVI, AXP, ABG, BA, GD, HMC, ORCL, BKNG, BAH, PYPL, VTI, AVY, TFC, BAM, CAT, C, STZ, COST, DRI, EOG, ETN, FCX, MDT, PXD, SHW, SUI, SNPS, TMO, WMT, V, HII, HZNP, SYNH, CARR, BNDX, PGX, QEFA, ABT, APD, AKAM, LNT, ABC, AME, ATO, LNG, D, DOV, DD, GPS, THG, MTCH, INFO, INTU, PG, RNR, ROST, NLOK, TTWO, GL, ANTM, COWN, BR, G, DG, TSLA, YELP, CDW, OTIS, FPE, FTSL, JPST, MDY, VXUS, T, ACN, ADBE, AMZN, BDC, BRK.B, CP, CME, LCII, DUK, FDS, IT, GPN, GOOGL, GGG, HAS, MLKN, HXL, HUBB, TT, INTC, JKHY, JNJ, LAD, NFLX, PAYX, PFE, PHM, RSG, SYY, VMC, WTW, HEI.A, CMG, TDG, DFS, HMST, ABBV, ZTS, FHB, EEM, FIW, IYW, LMBS, SHYG, AES, AFL, ARE, AIG, ADI, AMAT, AVB, BLL, BLK, BRO, CBRE, CNC, CHH, TPR, CCI, DHI, DE, NEE, FAST, FLR, LHX, HSIC, IDXX, ILMN, IPG, KLAC, LKQ, LEN, LYV, MDC, MCK, MED, MRK, MU, MAA, MIDD, MUFG, NSC, ASGN, PATK, PENN, PEP, PSA, SNA, SONY, STLD, SCS, TSM, SKT, TPX, TXN, USB, UL, VTR, WRB, DIS, AWK, ENSG, PM, DAN, PDM, HPP, PHYS, FLT, HCA, MPC, APTV, MRC, NOW, ICLR, HLT, OEC, CTLT, TEAM, BVS, VVV, VST, VICI, VRT, AVTR, NEEPP, NEEPP, FOUR, ASHR, DHS, DTN, EAGG, ESGD, ESGV, EUFN, FLOT, GSIE, IDV, MUB, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, IWD, BSV, IVW, HON, MA, DOCU, AAPL, ODFL, ULTA, ACIM, IVE, MMM, DLTR, ON, RDS.A, SSNC, ALLY, SYF, SHOP, ACWX, PFF, AMP, AMGN, APH, CLF, DVAX, LLY, GPC, R, TGT, UNP, URI, ZBH, AVGO, IQV, CFG, LITE, TTD, AMD, MO, AJG, ADSK, BOH, BBY, BC, CNA, CVX, VALE, DVA, DLR, EMN, FITB, GPI, WELL, HUM, ITW, ISRG, J, LOW, MRVL, SPGI, MSI, MUR, NVDA, NVR, ORLY, OTEX, OSK, PH, PKI, PGR, QCOM, RIO, SBAC, SWK, EQNR, TROW, TTE, VZ, GTLS, PODD, GTS, TFII, CUBI, PSX, WK, QRVO, SQ, NEX, BJ, DOW, HEFA, IJJ, IJK, IJS, QUS, SCHA, SCHE, SCHH, SCHM, SDY, VWO, VXF, XLE, PLD, ASML, ALB, ALL, AMT, HCKT, AZO, ADP, AVT, BP, BDX, BSX, BLDR, CSX, CDNS, CLS, FIS, CHDN, KO, ED, CMI, DHR, DRE, EGP, EW, EA, EQR, EL, XOM, FFIV, FR, FLEX, FUL, HE, HSY, HOLX, HD, INFY, ICE, SJM, KEY, KMB, LRCX, LAMR, LXP, LNC, LMT, MTB, MMC, MAT, NDAQ, OSUR, PNC, PPG, LIN, REGN, ROK, RCL, CRM, SEE, SRE, SBNY, SPG, SO, LSI, SM, SBUX, SF, TFX, THC, TSN, UDR, UPS, WCC, SPB, ZION, EVR, EBS, TTGT, VRSK, IRWD, AOSL, SBRA, LPLA, PCRX, FBHS, PANW, BCC, RNG, VEEV, ARES, TRUP, KE, STOR, BKI, TRU, INVH, MGY, ROKU, PSN, CLVT, GFL, BMAR, IGSB, GSG, IJT, IUSV, IWF, IWV, SHY, TIP, VEA, VFH, VNQ, VOO, XLI,
- Sold Out: LUV, FPXI, OC, BIIB, CLH, RCII, IEF, NSTG, COR, FNV, XLNX, KTOS, SMG, ZEN, DGX, PFGC, XRAY, VIAC, BHE, BAX, CZR, OLLI, USFD, SFBS, EWJ, GWW, MTDR, XYL, ACC, RPM, NTGR, LEG, KSU, GT, GOLD, ENIC, SAN, ITUB,
For the details of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+hawaiian+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,624,763 shares, 22.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.87%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 418,445 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,335,899 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.26%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 260,936 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.44%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,161,687 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1536.46%
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 850,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 131,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $80.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 57,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 69,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9. The stock is now traded at around $358.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $34.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 122,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $473.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 1,624,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1536.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,161,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 2,335,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 398.39%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $150.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 371,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2952.91%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 215,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.44%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $278.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 260,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $62.37.Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8.Sold Out: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The sale prices were between $92.68 and $117.15, with an estimated average price of $105.27.Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $58.33, with an estimated average price of $49.84.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK. Also check out:
1. FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK keeps buying