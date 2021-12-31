Quadratic Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Added Positions: VGLT,

VGLT, Reduced Positions: SCHP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadratic Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Quadratic Capital Management LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quadratic Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadratic+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 32,290,969 shares, 95.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.72% Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 1,074,009 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1930.61%

Quadratic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 1930.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.6 and $92.63, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 1,074,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.