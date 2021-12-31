Quadratic Capital Management LLC Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF

Investment company Quadratic Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quadratic Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Quadratic Capital Management LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Quadratic Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Quadratic Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Quadratic Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Quadratic Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Quadratic Capital Management LLC keeps buying
For the details of Quadratic Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quadratic+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 32,290,969 shares, 95.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.72%
- Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 1,074,009 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1930.61%
Quadratic Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 1930.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.6 and $92.63, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 1,074,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.
