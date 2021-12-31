Stonnington Group, Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Roku Inc

New Purchases: HLT, BKNG, MAR, AIG, IBKR, SLB, KLAC, MRVL, ODFL, CBRE, DOW, CCL, STT, APLS, EXPE, FCX, AMAT, COF, IFF, AON, ERJ, GSK, PRU, BK, HPQ, WY, LYB, NXPI, ITCI, FPH, TPTX, BXMT, KRC, KB, LH, MET, SWK, WBA, LPLA, HCA, RACE, CIBR, DBC, EEM, IJH, LIT, OEF, XLB, CMA, ED, EWBC, ENTG, PACW, HUM, MCHP, NYCB, NUAN, NUE, RIO, SBNY, TCBI, UTHR, VMW, TNET, RILY, NOAH, ENPH, ICLR, PCTY, GDDY, IR, IAC, NVEI, OWL, BRZE, VOO, XMMO, PLD, TFC, SAM, CVBF, CNI, DEO, FDX, GIS, HSBC, HSY, IIVI, INCY, IRM, KMB, KNX, MU, NVS, LIN, RTX, ANTM, CMG, RDS.B, VAC, PSX, VRTV, SHAK, SEDG, HPE, VVV, ASAN, MNDY, TASK, DIDI, LCID, BND, COWZ, DFAE, DFAI, DLS, IGF, MOAT, NTSX, XLK, XLY, AAON, APD, AKAM, Y, NLY, ARW, ASH, AVY, BHP, BIDU, BAM, CHS, DLR, EXAS, PEAK, MLKN, ICE, ISRG, JBLU, KBH, LVS, MDT, MIDD, NRG, NBIX, NVO, PII, REGN, SNY, SCCO, TOL, WYNN, CEF, DNP, KBR, FSLR, AGNC, HII, MPC, Z, TEAM, AA, OKTA, FND, UBER, INMD, RBLX, FLNC, IJR, META, SCHP, SHY, TIP, VCIT, VIG, VNQ, VTIP, VYM, ASXC, LYG,

Reduced Positions: ROKU, MNST, SE, KRNT, FLYW, MELI, CVNA, NICE, Sold Out: UPST, APO, DASH, UPWK, TMUS, ZVIA, JAMF, JAMF, ZIP, ILMN, FRPT, AVTR, DUOL, KTOS, ETSY, COUP, GFL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Roku Inc, DoorDash Inc, Monster Beverage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonnington Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Stonnington Group, Llc owns 421 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonnington+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 316,775 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 579.96% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 220,083 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 615.83% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 179,184 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 596.27% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 152,887 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 635.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 415,693 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 207.66%

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 67,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2436.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $164.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 143,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 579.96%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $318.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 316,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 615.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $389.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 220,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 596.27%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $473.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 179,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 635.00%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $525.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 152,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 588.02%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2828.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 23,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 585.35%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $622.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 104,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89.

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Zevia PBC. The sale prices were between $6.75 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.67.