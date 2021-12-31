Stonnington Group, Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, The Home Depot Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Roku Inc

- New Purchases: HLT, BKNG, MAR, AIG, IBKR, SLB, KLAC, MRVL, ODFL, CBRE, DOW, CCL, STT, APLS, EXPE, FCX, AMAT, COF, IFF, AON, ERJ, GSK, PRU, BK, HPQ, WY, LYB, NXPI, ITCI, FPH, TPTX, BXMT, KRC, KB, LH, MET, SWK, WBA, LPLA, HCA, RACE, CIBR, DBC, EEM, IJH, LIT, OEF, XLB, CMA, ED, EWBC, ENTG, PACW, HUM, MCHP, NYCB, NUAN, NUE, RIO, SBNY, TCBI, UTHR, VMW, TNET, RILY, NOAH, ENPH, ICLR, PCTY, GDDY, IR, IAC, NVEI, OWL, BRZE, VOO, XMMO, PLD, TFC, SAM, CVBF, CNI, DEO, FDX, GIS, HSBC, HSY, IIVI, INCY, IRM, KMB, KNX, MU, NVS, LIN, RTX, ANTM, CMG, RDS.B, VAC, PSX, VRTV, SHAK, SEDG, HPE, VVV, ASAN, MNDY, TASK, DIDI, LCID, BND, COWZ, DFAE, DFAI, DLS, IGF, MOAT, NTSX, XLK, XLY, AAON, APD, AKAM, Y, NLY, ARW, ASH, AVY, BHP, BIDU, BAM, CHS, DLR, EXAS, PEAK, MLKN, ICE, ISRG, JBLU, KBH, LVS, MDT, MIDD, NRG, NBIX, NVO, PII, REGN, SNY, SCCO, TOL, WYNN, CEF, DNP, KBR, FSLR, AGNC, HII, MPC, Z, TEAM, AA, OKTA, FND, UBER, INMD, RBLX, FLNC, IJR, META, SCHP, SHY, TIP, VCIT, VIG, VNQ, VTIP, VYM, ASXC, LYG,
- Added Positions: MSFT, HD, UNH, COST, GOOGL, AVGO, KFY, AAPL, ACN, PFE, TSLA, NVDA, RMD, BRK.A, FB, PG, SHW, UPS, DE, FAST, SYK, DHR, ITW, WCN, PYPL, NFLX, GM, CAT, EMR, DIS, F, CVS, QCOM, PEP, STZ, JPM, LNG, EPAM, AMZN, FISV, UNP, PCRX, INTU, ULTA, TSM, WMT, JNJ, TMO, NOW, CRM, JCI, SCHW, GS, PAYX, V, BMY, CCI, LOW, ETN, FDS, SIVB, GOOG, SHOP, AN, O, ABBV, DHI, ADBE, BRK.B, BA, GLD, HON, TJX, CB, EQIX, TSCO, ADP, NSC, MTN, ZS, DELL, AMGN, KO, MMM, MDLZ, FBHS, QTWO, ABT, AXP, SPY, HUBS, FLGT, SNAP, ATVI, CL, MS, TXN, LULU, ADM, EIX, MRK, SNA, WFC, AWK, CVX, CSCO, TER, VEEV, SPOT, MKL, MCD, SNOW, AMD, CLX, CMCSA, TROW, CG, CHD, DUK, ECL, XOM, WM, TDG, CTAS, LLY, DFAC, BLK, INTC, UL, KKR, AMT, EL, SBUX, VTI, BAC, CATY, SPG, WDAY, FOCS, VTV, CP, PSA, WMB, MA, VEA, CSX, DD, GPC, LMT, MPWR, NKE, H, EDR, EDR, XLU, CAG, BEN, GILD, JLL, ORCL, WAL, JAZZ, BX, ARKK, AFL, AJG, GD, TD, VZ, STWD, MRNA, ICSH, ABMD, MO, COP, EA, VTR, PANW, ZTS, BABA, CCO, WELL, IBM, OXY, FTNT, HZNP, CTVA, IWM, NUBD, NUSA, AZN, BDX, BB, SO, UAMY, TRU, DDOG, MTUM, QQQ, VB, ALGN, BIO, SRE, SYY, TGT, DAL, RNG, LADR, SQ, TRTX, SONO, BMRN, C, NVAX, PHG, PM, TWLO, ARKG, T, MTCH, NKX, BFZ, RH, TWTR, ZEN, RUN, DOCU, CRWD, BILL, TTD, ZM, ABNB, DFAX,
- Reduced Positions: ROKU, MNST, SE, KRNT, FLYW, MELI, CVNA, NICE,
- Sold Out: UPST, APO, DASH, UPWK, TMUS, ZVIA, JAMF, JAMF, ZIP, ILMN, FRPT, AVTR, DUOL, KTOS, ETSY, COUP, GFL,
For the details of STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonnington+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 316,775 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 579.96%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 220,083 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 615.83%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 179,184 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 596.27%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 152,887 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 635.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 415,693 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 207.66%
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 67,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2436.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $164.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 143,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 579.96%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $318.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 316,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 615.83%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $389.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 220,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 596.27%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $473.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 179,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 635.00%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $525.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 152,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 588.02%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2828.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 23,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 585.35%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $622.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 104,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $43.89.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: Zevia PBC (ZVIA)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Zevia PBC. The sale prices were between $6.75 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC. Also check out:
1. STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC keeps buying