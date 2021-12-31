Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Teleflex Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sylvamo Corp

New Purchases: TSLA, HSY, O,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Teleflex Inc, Walmart Inc, Tesla Inc, The Hershey Co, sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,433 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,823 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 74,909 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,660 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,165 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $195.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3304.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $334.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61.

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.