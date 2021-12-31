Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Teleflex Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sylvamo Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Teleflex Inc, Walmart Inc, Tesla Inc, The Hershey Co, sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owns 101 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridge+creek+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,433 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,823 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  3. Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 74,909 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,660 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,165 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 219 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $195.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3304.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $334.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus