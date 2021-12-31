Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Teleflex Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sylvamo Corp

- New Purchases: TSLA, HSY, O,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TFX, WMT, MKC, ATR, JNJ, CL, VZ, DIS, D, MDT, TXN, FHN, MFC, NVDA, VIG, BA, CLX, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, IP, LOW, BAC, FB, F, HD, PSX, CVS, COST, GOOGL, RDS.B, T, UPS, GM, CVX, FAST, XOM, TFC, IFF, MRK, C, NEE, TMO, WFC, PG, VOD, HSIC, CTVA, BBL, ADI, ALB, K, COP, BP, AMAT,
- Sold Out: BK, SLVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,433 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,823 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 74,909 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,660 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,165 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1106.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 219 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $195.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3304.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $334.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
