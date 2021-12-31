Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Valero Energy Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Citigroup Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

New Purchases: MDY, IVW, DNOV, FNOV, IVE, IJS, BABA, BFST, AMD, COP, LOW, UNP, IAU, TCHP, IO,

Lafayette, LA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Valero Energy Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, sells AT&T Inc, Citigroup Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 852,169 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 142,270 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 630,559 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.11% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 770,209 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,413,658 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $509.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $81.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $159.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $34.49 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.11%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 630,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 2675.40%. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $84.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 113,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 91,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $157.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.