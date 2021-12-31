Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Performance Food Group Co

Investment company Ayrshire Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Blackstone Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Performance Food Group Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,643 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 26,922 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 20,746 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  4. Linde PLC (LIN) - 23,584 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 15,667 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $532.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 8,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $279.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39.



