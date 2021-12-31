Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys Adobe Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Performance Food Group Co

- New Purchases: ADBE, NVDA, BX, ITOT,
- Added Positions: PYPL, AAPL, GOOG, QCOM, SYK, PG, NKE, JNJ, CL, TJX, DHR, USB, ABT, VRSK, ROP, ECL, COST, AMT, ARCC, VZ, MKSI, SSNC, BRK.B, ENB, WPC,
- Reduced Positions: C, LUV, GBDC, SPY, SLQD,
- Sold Out: FIS, PFGC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,643 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 26,922 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 20,746 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 23,584 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 15,667 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $532.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 8,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $279.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $122.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39.
