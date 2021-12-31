Value Holdings Management Co. Llc Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Global Payments Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Paychex Inc, Encore Wire Corp, Heico Corp

New Purchases: FIS, FISV, DBX, EVOP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Global Payments Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Fiserv Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, sells Paychex Inc, Encore Wire Corp, Heico Corp, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, HollyFrontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Holdings Management Co. Llc. As of 2021Q4, Value Holdings Management Co. Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALUE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT CO. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+holdings+management+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 305,714 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 210,465 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 248,912 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.82% Rollins Inc (ROL) - 963,670 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Insperity Inc (NSP) - 234,198 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $108.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in EVO Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 538.36%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 443,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $148.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 248,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.39 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Encore Wire Corp. The sale prices were between $95.85 and $147.98, with an estimated average price of $130.39.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $133.37 and $149.8, with an estimated average price of $141.14.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The sale prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $37.53, with an estimated average price of $33.66.

Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $108.9 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $120.1.