Value Holdings Management Co. Llc Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Global Payments Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Paychex Inc, Encore Wire Corp, Heico Corp

- New Purchases: FIS, FISV, DBX, EVOP,
- Added Positions: CTRA, GPN, PXD, ACIW, MRCY, PHM, VSH, KFY, PRIM,
- Reduced Positions: TTEK, MATW, VPG, AYI, DLB,
- Sold Out: PAYX, WIRE, HEI, SSD, HFC, RL, FFIV, ASTE, MLR, HAYN, CVI, HXL,
These are the top 5 holdings of VALUE HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT CO. LLC
- MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI) - 305,714 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio.
- Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 210,465 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63%
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 248,912 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.82%
- Rollins Inc (ROL) - 963,670 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio.
- Insperity Inc (NSP) - 234,198 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio.
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $108.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc initiated holding in EVO Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 538.36%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 443,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $148.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 248,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.39 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 99,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in Mercury Systems Inc by 91.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.Sold Out: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Encore Wire Corp. The sale prices were between $95.85 and $147.98, with an estimated average price of $130.39.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $133.37 and $149.8, with an estimated average price of $141.14.Sold Out: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The sale prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04.Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $31.19 and $37.53, with an estimated average price of $33.66.Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Value Holdings Management Co. Llc sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $108.9 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $120.1.
