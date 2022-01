State of Alaska, Department of Revenue Buys Realty Income Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Sells , Change Healthcare Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp

Juneau, AK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, sells , Change Healthcare Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, McAfee Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, State of Alaska, Department of Revenue. As of 2021Q4, State of Alaska, Department of Revenue owns 1640 stocks with a total value of $10.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,609,375 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,246,364 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,682 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 58,244 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 481,750 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 142,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 182,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 79,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $31.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 71,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 42.01%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 371,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 103.80%. The purchase prices were between $708.84 and $794.68, with an estimated average price of $748.25. The stock is now traded at around $669.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 68.30%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $115.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 129,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 147.88%. The purchase prices were between $460.83 and $575.97, with an estimated average price of $516.88. The stock is now traded at around $448.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $683.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 332.81%. The purchase prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

State of Alaska, Department of Revenue sold out a holding in American National Group Inc. The sale prices were between $187.73 and $190.96, with an estimated average price of $189.24.