Webster Bank, N. A. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, General Electric Co, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Qorvo Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund

Waterbury, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, General Electric Co, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Qorvo Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Webster Bank, N. A.. As of 2021Q4, Webster Bank, N. A. owns 547 stocks with a total value of $966 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 214,632 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 211,453 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,792 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,094 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 509,871 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.13%

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 44,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $88.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $92.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $554.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 509,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $221.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $215.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 8428.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $97.48, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $87.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 127.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Community Bank System Inc. The sale prices were between $70.11 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $73.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Construction Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $28.73 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $34.88.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2.