Webster Bank, N. A. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, General Electric Co, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Qorvo Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund

- New Purchases: GE, GXO, ICVT, VWOB, IDXX, IWN, VXUS, DCI, RWO, HYD, GUNR, LCID, UP, Z, HII, PRI, ANTM, POOL, PLUG, JWN, IEX,
- Added Positions: VTIP, VB, IEMG, IWM, IEFA, XLF, VTWO, VEU, PYPL, GVI, WMT, XSOE, TXN, PRU, PFE, NFLX, NEE, VTI, TOTL, HYG, PICK, EMLC, IGIB, ACWX, SRLN, PFF, VHT, IJR, ACN, MSGS, XLE, CRSP, APTV, AVGO, CERN, DIS, KMB, APD, URI, UNP, BK, DVN, VCSH, VCIT, CMCSA, USMV, COP, VIG, SPSB, SHAG, LLY, PFFD, BRK.B, JNK, ARCC, ADI, VWO, VXX, XLB, AMT, XLV, A, MDLZ, BR, PSX, CDW, VLO, SQ, PLTR, MCHP, AGOX, BNDX, BSV, MMC, EQIX, ITW, HYLB, HON, LHX, GILD, IVE, GIS, IWR, VMW, LQD,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SPY, AAPL, QRVO, DHR, BMY, AAXJ, GOOGL, TMO, NVDA, MSFT, JPST, CVX, COST, ICE, AGG, BAC, BLK, JPM, JNJ, ORCL, TRV, FB, AMZN, CSCO, LH, LIN, CRM, OTIS, EEM, EFA, IVV, IWF, T, COF, STZ, XOM, HD, PAYX, PEP, PG, TXT, V, NOW, IWB, MMM, ABB, BDX, BA, SCHW, ECL, FAST, IBM, INTC, MCD, PNC, SRE, SWK, SBUX, RTX, VZ, MA, KMI, GOOG, OGN, DVY, VNQ, AIG, TFC, BP, CLX, GLW, EOG, EMR, FDX, GD, VTRS, NVS, NVO, OMC, PBCT, SLB, SYK, UL, WAB, WM, ZBH, EBAY, ACM, PM, TSLA, DFP, BABA, KHC, TTD, CRWD, IAA, CARR, VNT, IGSB, GLD, RSP, VGIT,
- Sold Out: CBU, BSCL, TMUS, FVD, ZM, ROAD, PJT, AVNS, CDK, PBA, SAN, TEN, RPM, NWL, MSI, HVT, EPD, CTAS,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 214,632 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 211,453 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,792 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,094 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 509,871 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.13%
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 44,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $88.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $92.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Webster Bank, N. A. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $554.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 136 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 26.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 509,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $221.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 67,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $215.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 8428.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $97.48, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $87.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Webster Bank, N. A. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 127.87%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Community Bank System Inc (CBU)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Community Bank System Inc. The sale prices were between $70.11 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $73.Sold Out: Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Construction Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $28.73 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $34.88.Sold Out: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.82.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)
Webster Bank, N. A. sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2.
