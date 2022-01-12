Nabors Industries Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Wednesday, February 9th at 1:00 p.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

Date: February 9th, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) Dial-in-number(s):



U.S.: (888) 317-6003

International: (412) 317-6061

Canada: (866) 284-3684



Participant Elite Entry Number: 1992546

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 4:00 p.m. CT on February 16, 2022.

To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 in the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 4680212.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com. Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast. An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in approximately 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Media Contact

For further information regarding Nabors, please contact William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at + 1 281-775-2423, via email at [email protected] or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at +1 281-775-4954, via email at [email protected]. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at + 1 441-292-1510 or via email at [email protected].

