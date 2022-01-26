Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q4 and full year 2021 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q4 & FY 2021 Update: http%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com+%0A

Webcast: http%3A%2F%2Fir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.

