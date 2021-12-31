McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: XLV, ITOT, TQQQ, MU, ATVI, EXPE, AVTR, ARCB, WFC, HZNP, ALLY, CHD, SBAC, MNST, GSLC, SPTM, AGG, SCHF, IJR, IWF, PXD, SPTS, XLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 184,915 shares, 27.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1838.31% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 206,563 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3782.76% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 181,172 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 155,972 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ) - 89,573 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $136.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.62%. The holding were 181,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $105.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 155,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $177.14, with an estimated average price of $155.23. The stock is now traded at around $152.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.62%. The holding were 89,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $181.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1838.31%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $387.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.31%. The holding were 184,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 3782.76%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $168.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.19%. The holding were 206,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 486.67%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $162.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 24,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $318.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 300.16%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $157.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 209.57%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $260.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $44.64 and $55.8, with an estimated average price of $49.31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 98.88%. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -12.38%. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC still held 8,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 75.85%. The sale prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $110.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC still held 5,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 77.26%. The sale prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC still held 22,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 54.86%. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC still held 3,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.38%. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC still held 6,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.