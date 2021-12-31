Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

New Purchases: WBA, USMV, AOR, BIGC, WRBY, VONG, DOCU, SPDW,

WBA, USMV, AOR, BIGC, WRBY, VONG, DOCU, SPDW, Added Positions: EFV, EFG, RSP, ESGE, AMZN, MA, IBM, ULCC, PSX, PFE, CSCO, RIO, CCI, CRM, FHN, ZTS, ABT, GILD, PG, ADSK, ACN, DUK, WPC, GIS, MCD, SO, NOW, HPQ, GLOB, UPS, GD, ENB, ABNB, UNH, MRK, ADBE, USB, V, PM, IT, T, PRU, NTRS, KO, NFLX, EMR, LMT, VZ, JNJ, MO, DCT, MEDP, DLR, GOOG, PPL, WING, KMB, EXPO, IPG, PYPL, FOXF, FSK, TRUP, QLYS, SBUX, OLO, NKE, PGNY, AMN, ALGN, YETI, ILMN, BL, GSHD, MSCI, HLI, ALTR, ALRM, RVLV, TSLA, APPF, HELE, DAVA, PCTY, MBUU, COIN, BRK.B, ICLN, COST, LUV,

EFV, EFG, RSP, ESGE, AMZN, MA, IBM, ULCC, PSX, PFE, CSCO, RIO, CCI, CRM, FHN, ZTS, ABT, GILD, PG, ADSK, ACN, DUK, WPC, GIS, MCD, SO, NOW, HPQ, GLOB, UPS, GD, ENB, ABNB, UNH, MRK, ADBE, USB, V, PM, IT, T, PRU, NTRS, KO, NFLX, EMR, LMT, VZ, JNJ, MO, DCT, MEDP, DLR, GOOG, PPL, WING, KMB, EXPO, IPG, PYPL, FOXF, FSK, TRUP, QLYS, SBUX, OLO, NKE, PGNY, AMN, ALGN, YETI, ILMN, BL, GSHD, MSCI, HLI, ALTR, ALRM, RVLV, TSLA, APPF, HELE, DAVA, PCTY, MBUU, COIN, BRK.B, ICLN, COST, LUV, Reduced Positions: SCHF, IVV, SCHC, ESGU, VLUE, IXN, MSFT, ISRG, IJR, IXG, AAPL, FB, GOOGL, XOM, CVX, IYE,

SCHF, IVV, SCHC, ESGU, VLUE, IXN, MSFT, ISRG, IJR, IXG, AAPL, FB, GOOGL, XOM, CVX, IYE, Sold Out: IUSB, GOVT, TIP, IGSB, WM, FALN, COMT, MBB, ETSY, SLP, JPM, AMT, TLH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mountain+capital+investment+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 442,045 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 451.52% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 139,194 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.66% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 92,313 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.71% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 55,878 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3590.75% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 214,133 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 225.10%

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 29,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38. The stock is now traded at around $56.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Warby Parker Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 451.52%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.61%. The holding were 442,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 299.66%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 139,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3590.75%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $162.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 55,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 225.10%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 214,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 104.93%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3304.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 49.01%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $367.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76.