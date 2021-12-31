Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Simon Property Group Inc, Realty Income Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: SPG, IBM, IRT, CAT, TJX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Simon Property Group Inc, Realty Income Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 279,477 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 273,983 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 90,931 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.21% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 46,990 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 54,138 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.37%

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $161.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 73.60%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $71.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 41,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zynex Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $11.1. The stock is now traded at around $8.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.