Pure Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF, Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

- New Purchases: DFSD, AVLV, ESGU, XCEM, CSX, PKW, MGK, MBB, JPMB, JNK, IUSB, GLD, FTNT, WPM, ON, MU, TT, KO,
- Added Positions: BND, SPY, IEFA, IGSB, AVDV, VGSH, VEA, DFAT, AVEM, VWO, VOO, VO, GUNR, HYG, VNQ, DFAC, SCHP, SCHC, VCSH, PFF, CMF, BNDX, EMB, VB, DFAS, SCZ, IWN, EWX, IAGG, QUAL, SRE, AMZN, AAPL, SHY, UPS, RTX, SPYV, DIS, ACWI, IVV, SBUX, HD, LMT, NFLX, IEMG, SCHM, SCHF, NOW, SCHA, ABT, VYM, WIP, VXF, VSS, VGT, VBR, SLV, IWP, SCHV, SCHO, IWM, IWF, CMCSA, HON, GOOGL, F, FE, XOM, LLY, DD, COST, JNJ, CSCO, CI, CVX, CAT, BMY, AMGN, MO, ADBE, WMT, SAIC, ABBV, FB, KMI, PM, LDOS, MA, WFC, DOW, UNH, PG, PFE, PEP, NOC, NVDA, MRK, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, ITOT, FREL, USRT, SPIP, SPTM, BRK.B, SPMD, VEU, VTV, SPYG, SPEM, SPDW, SPAB, MDYV, IVE, IJH, IGOV, IJR, EFA, IGE, BWX, AGG, MSFT, AVLR, V, VV, BAM, CVS, EIX, INTC, JPM, PRU, QCOM, GOOG, SCHZ, SCHH, QQQ, MDYG, IYR, IWV, IWS, IWB, IJS, BDX, IJJ, EEM,
- Sold Out: AVUS, EMXC, FLGE,
- Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) - 9,036,762 shares, 22.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 4,365,160 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,265 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.79%
- Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) - 1,726,674 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 796,543 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.39%. The holding were 9,036,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 1,726,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,046,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 802,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 214.75%. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 123,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 364,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 71.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 186,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 164.42%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $433.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13 (FLGE)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.Sold Out: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $80.53, with an estimated average price of $78.14.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Pure Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18.
