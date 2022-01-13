HeiQ Launches World's First Dual Action Textile Cooling Technology

PR Newswire

ZÜRICH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeiQ announces the launch of a new dual action textile cooling technology, HeiQ Cool, the world's first textile technology to deliver both instant contact cooling and continuous evaporative cooling.

Addressing the importance of body temperature control, whereby both overheating and feeling chilly are problematic, HeiQ Cool powered fabrics constantly regulate the skin temperature with a dual cooling capability. In a first step, melting energy absorption delivers instant contact cooling before the first sign of sweat and delays the build-up of heat, followed by a vaporizing energy action that mimics the skin's thermal regulating system by providing continuous evaporative cooling as long as the body is hot and sweaty. Suitable for all fabrics, the initial launch focuses on home textiles, especially sleeping products such as mattress ticking, pillows and bed linen because of its clear benefit to help users get a good night's sleep. It cools before the first sign of sweat, delays the build-up of heat and continuously regulates the temperature. Instantly cool to the touch, the components synergistically recharge the surface layer ensuring a consistently cool, dry and comfortable body climate.

USDA certified biobased dual action cooling textile technology

The biobased vegetable oil-derived thermo-functional polymer absorbs heat energy, giving an instant cooling sensation. If the body continues to heat up, perspiration is generated and the patented hydro-functional polymer transports moisture away together with the heat, creating a continuous cooling effect that stops once cooling is complete. The combination of a hydro-functional polymer with biobased vegetable oil-derived thermo-functional polymer formulation of HeiQ Cool contains more than 50% USDA® certified biobased content. It is also OEKO-TEX class 1 suited and meets most brand RSL (restricted substances list) requirements.

HeiQ Chief Marketing Officer, Hoi Kwan Lam, says: "Since the pandemic started, consumers are investing more in enhancing the comfort of their homes. We spend one third of our time sleeping, which is why it is important that we invest in products that give us a good night of sleep. Indeed, research conducted by Cotton Inc in 2017, showed that 55% of consumers are looking for thermoregulation functions in their bedding products. In recent years, consumers show a strong desire for more functional and sustainable products. Not only is the HeiQ Cool treatment based on more sustainable components than anything you will find on the market, the fact that it helps to efficiently balance your temperature probably means you can cut down on the energy consumption for the air conditioner!"

HeiQ Co-founder and CEO, Carlo Centonze, says: "I am extremely pleased that our mission to improve the lives of billions has made a big step in the right direction with the launch of HeiQ Cool. It is further testimony to our philosophy that innovation is the only way forward and that sustainable technologies are within reach if we set our minds and hearts to achieving them. I trust that consumers now have the means to getting a good night's sleep and going about their sports and lives in greater comfort."

