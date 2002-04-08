Friendable's President and CTO Selected for Rolling Stone Culture Council as Fan Pass Live Expands Industry Relationships

Extending relationships and reach for Fan Pass Live as the Company builds strategic association with the Rolling Stone brand

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable Inc. ( FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the Company’s President and CTO was invited to be a part of the Rolling Stone Culture Council, an invitation-only network of leaders on the cutting edge of what’s new in culture, community and of course, all that comes along with being associated with the Rolling Stone brand. Rolling Stone now welcomes Mr. Dean Rositano as the community’s newest member.

Mr. Rositano was invited into Rolling Stone Culture Council because of his contributions to the entertainment, music and technology industries, as well as his success in developing automated solutions, services and technology that enable music artists to truly take ownership and control their careers, music, performances, distribution, merchandise and so much more. Dean now joins senior leaders from some of the most successful companies across North America and Europe in music, technology, art, fashion, media, gaming, sports, and entertainment.

“Mr. Dean Rositano is an inspiring leader, and we value the knowledge and experience he brings to this community,” said Scott Gerber, Co-founder, Rolling Stone Culture Council. “The council brings together members with the right mix of expertise, passion, and energy to do great things. Individuals, businesses, and industries all benefit from the learning and collaboration happening inside,” concluded Gerber, Co-founder, Rolling Stone Culture Council.

“Having been a touring musician in my teenage years and continuing to play music as my hobby, the Rolling Stone brand has always been something I have admired, followed and truly coveted as an industry staple. Now to be a part of a community that identifies with this very brand, while being a founding member and CTO of Fan Pass Live, it’s kind of unbelievable to see my name associated with Rolling Stone, but it’s amazing and exciting to have such an opportunity that aligns with everything we have developed and what we are all about, supporting music artists,” said Dean Rositano, President & CTO, Friendable, Inc.

About Rolling Stone Culture Council:

Founded in 2020, Rolling Stone Culture Council is a private, vetted community for influencers, tastemakers, and innovators in the worlds of music, entertainment, media, food & beverage, fashion, sports, gaming, and cannabis. Members are invited to share their insights through articles and Expert Panels® for RollingStone.com.

Members connect through a private forum and virtual meetups to share learnings and help one another solve business challenges. They also gain access to exclusive travel, lifestyle, and business benefits.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since removed the social dating app from the app stores and has pivoted its business focus to Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com or www.FanPassLive.com.

