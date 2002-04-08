AppTech Payments Corp. Kicks off 2022 By Welcoming Nicholas Nolasco and Scott Carnley as Senior Leaders within the Company's Research, Development & InfraOps Team

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) ( APCX), a fintech company powering commerce experiences, announced today that they have appointed Nicholas Nolasco and Scott Carnley as members of the company’s senior technical leadership team.



Nicolas will be AppTech’s Chief Architect responsible for setting the technical strategy and direction of AppTech’s fintech platform; ensuring that it is robust, scalable, and secure.

Nicolas joins AppTech from Zuora, where he led the development of cloud infrastructure and tooling that greatly accelerated developer productivity across the organization, enabling products to release new features multiple times an hour. Most recently, he worked on a big data observability system processing millions of events per second to enable real-time insights, alerting, and predictive analytics from previously siloed logs, metrics, and application data.

Nicolas brings over 17 years of experience working on a wide range of critical production systems across multiple industries. Early in his career, Nick worked on real-time software for automated guided vehicles, and for the past 11 years has been architecting, building, and leading teams focused on big data, communications, payments, and infrastructure in both AWS and Azure. Prior to working at Zuora, Nick developed and architected multiple large-scale systems at non-profit SaaS provider, Blackbaud, including a greenfield Data Platform and a re-imagined Communication Services platform.

“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the AppTech team,” said Nicolas, “I very much look forward to working with the R&D team to deliver world-class products that will delight our customers today, as well as building a secure foundation that can scale to meet our customers’ needs in the future.”

Scott will be AppTech’s Director of Engineering, leading the day-to-day management of AppTech’s Engineering team. He will also work with the company’s Chief Architect in defining the technical strategy and direction for AppTech’s fintech platform.

Scott joins AppTech with over two decades of experience developing mission critical systems that are capable of processing large volumes of transactional throughput with high performance, scalability, and redundancy.

Most recently, Scott joins AppTech from Blackbaud where he held the role of Principle Software Architect. Early in his career, Scott was instrumental in architecting the company’s first content management solution. This CMS gave non-profits an easy means to launch a website that allowed for multi-channel marketing that was fully integrated into Blackbaud’s existing suite of non-profit solutions. This segued into Scott’s most recent role with the company as Chief Architect of Blackbaud Communication Services. This service acts as the communication backbone for Blackbaud’s suite of enterprise non-profit solutions and regularly processes billions of messages per year, with spikes reaching tens of millions of messages per hour during high-volume days.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the AppTech family,” said Scott, “With our talented team, our innovative platform, and all of the opportunities in the fintech space, we’re poised for a very exciting 2022!”

AppTech CTO, Ben Jenkins, commented, “I’m extremely pleased to welcome Nick and Scott to our technical leadership team. Their extensive background in building enterprise solutions, as well as their tremendously valuable insight and talent brought forth from years of developing and leading innovative platforms at scale will anchor AppTech’s growth well into the future.”

