VIDAA Selects Unruly's SSP and Ad Server for CTV and Native Display

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIDAA, a smart TV operating system and content platform preinstalled on most TVs manufactured by Hisense and other global Smart TVs, has selected Unruly, a leading global video and Connected TV (CTV) programmatic advertising platform, as its strategic Sell-side Platform (SSP), to enable global access to all of their video and native display media. VIDAA will also integrate Unruly’s ad server, which is available through its October 2021 acquisition of Spearad, to enable greater efficiency and control over their CTV ad delivery with granular ad pod controls and targeting.



Globally, the relationship between VIDAA and Unruly spans beyond a media relationship, following the October 2021 announcement that VIDAA’s automatic content recognition (ACR) data will be made available to buyers through Tremor International’s end-to-end platform, which encompasses the Unruly SSP and Tremor Video DSP, beginning in May 2022. VIDAA intends to utilize the ACR data collected from their smart TVs to enable precise delivery of TV viewing audiences across their video and native display media placements.

“VIDAA has a strong global footprint, with big aspirations for streaming video, and we require the foundation of a platform robust enough to optimize for our needs now and flexible enough for the future. Unruly’s deep CTV expertise and capabilities, unique demand and integrated ad server to streamline our monetization, made it a clear decision to give preference to the platform,” said Guy Edri, EVP, VIDAA. “We value the sales and operational support of Unruly and Tremor Video’s CTV experts, as well as the collaboration of their executives, as we build a partnership for the future of our business.”

Within VIDAA OS integrated devices, consumers have access to ad-supported content within apps, which VIDAA helps to monetize. In addition, VIDAA delivers native display ad placements within their Launcher screen which promotes relevant apps and content recommendations to its users.

Through Unruly’s platform, VIDAA will have the ability to setup PMPs directly with buyers and will also benefit from their inventory being packaged with similar CTV supply. As an Unruly publisher, VIDAA unlocks access to unique demand from Tremor Video as well as major third-party DSPs.

“Unruly is bringing together technology, data and creativity to build a platform on which sophisticated media companies can consolidate and grow their business. We’re proud that VIDAA’s trust in our team and confidence in our strategic roadmap led them to adopt Unruly’s technology across the board,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer, Unruly. “VIDAA’s global CTV scale and integrated ACR data further streamlines, simplifies and expands Unruly’s CTV marketplace, and I am excited for what our teams will accomplish together.”

About Tremor International

Tremor is a global company offering an end-to-end technology advertising platform, operating across three core capabilities - Video, Data and CTV. Tremor's unique approach is centered on offering a full stack of end-to-end solutions which provides it with a major competitive advantage within the video advertising ecosystem.

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative content. Tremor Video's innovative video advertising technology has offerings in CTV, in-stream, out-stream and in-app. To learn more, visit www.tremorvideo.com

The media side of Tremor, Unruly, drives real business outcomes in multiscreen advertising. Its programmatic platform efficiently and effectively delivers performance, quality, and actionable data to demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Tremor has a meaningful number of direct integrations with publishers, unique demand relationships with a variety of advertisers and privileged access to News Corp inventory. Unruly connects to the world's largest DSPs and is compatible with most Ad Age top 100 brands. To learn more, visit www.unruly.co

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ ( TRMR, Financial).

For more information, visit: https://www.tremorinternational.com/

About VIDAA

VIDAA USA Inc. was established in 2019 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia USA. Our flagship product is the VIDAA TV OS which is currently in its sixth generation. VIDAA TV OS is a modern global Smart TV operating system and content platform. By choosing VIDAA, TV OEM manufacturers get a turn-key Linux based OS with voice control, an app store, billing and payment, and much more. Our customers include brands such as Hisense, Loewe, Toshiba and many others.

For more information, visit www.vidaa.com and follow VIDAA on Facebook.com/vidaatv, Twitter, and Instagram at @vidaatv.

