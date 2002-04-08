Acutus Medical's Pulsed Field Ablation System To Be Featured During 27th Annual AF Symposium

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) ( AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today announced the company’s attendance at the 27th Annual AF Symposium.



Cases performed at Na Homolce Hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, by physicians Jacob Koruth, M.D., Mount Sinai Health System, Jan Petru, M.D., Na Homolce Hospital, and Vivek Reddy, M.D., Director, Cardiac Arrhythmia Service, Mount Sinai Health System, will feature the AcQMap 3D Imaging and Mapping System, the AcQBlate Force catheter*, and Acutus’ focal force sensing Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) system**. Petr Neuzil, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Na Homolce’s Head of Cardiology and Principal Investigator for the AcQForce PFA-CE study, will present the cases on Saturday, January 15, between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ET, highlighting the versatility of Acutus technology to map and treat a variety of arrhythmias with a single system.

Additionally, abstract poster presentations demonstrating the efficiency and efficacy of the AcQMap 3D Imaging and Mapping System, as well as the AcQCross Universal Transseptal Crossing System, will be on display. To learn more about Acutus Medical’s complete portfolio of access, diagnostic, mapping and therapy products, please visit https://acutusmedical.com.

The symposium brings together hundreds of leaders in the field of electrophysiology from across the world to educate and present the latest clinical, technological and procedural advancements for the management of atrial fibrillation (AF). To register for the 27th Annual International AF Symposium, an informative three-day scientific program, and for more information on CME, visit https://www.afsymposium.com/.

*AcQBlate Force is currently indicated for RF energy in Europe and is investigational in the U.S.

**The Acutus PFA System is under investigation in CE Mark countries.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

