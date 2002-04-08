Leonovus Announces Torozo

OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torozo , a hyper-secure, cloud-based file storage, sharing and transfer space will be launched next month by Leonovus Inc. (TSXV: LTV) with individuals, teams and organizations able to pre-register now and save 50 percent on their first year subscription. Critical data is ultra-protected with Torozo’s FIPS 140-2 compliant cryptography and our patented encrypt, shred, and spread technology that encrypts and shreds your files and distributes them across a range of cloud storage providers with a dirt-simple user interface.

According to Market Research Future, the global file-sharing market is currently more than $4B. With a compound annual growth rate of 26 percent, it will be more than $8B by 2025. The secure file sharing segment of this market will grow to $3B by 2025, according to Arizton Advisory and Intelligence. Torozo caters to this explosive growth in demand for hyper-secure file storage, file sharing and file transfer.

Because of COVID and other market forces, the demand for secure file-transfer solutions has dramatically increased. Organizations in IT, healthcare, legal, software development, government and education sectors have expanded online business operations with employees working from home. The massive growth of remote working has increased the demand for secure file-transfer solutions, preventing data leakages and information breaches. New technologies such as AI, big data, and IoT will drive the adoption of secure file-transfer solutions, like Torozo, as more and more data is pushed to the edge.

The enormous new NFT market is also an ideal target market. Torozo can store and protect the actual, off-chain, digital asset connected to the NFT and the owner’s crypto-identity. There is a massive opportunity for Torozo also to back up cryptocurrency hard and soft wallets. Over 20 percent of all Bitcoin has been lost due to lost keys and passwords, and even a hard wallet can become defective or be lost. Torozo provides a hyper-secure backup.

“Torozo evolved out of our Vault, Smart Filer and XVault technology, with influence from the secure data-sharing requirements of the federal government where we continue to pursue major contracts,” said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO, Leonovus Inc.

“Our vision is to be recognized as the world’s most secure file storage, sharing and transfer solution,” said Gaffney.

About Torozo and Hyper-Secure Data Storage, Sharing and Transfer

Torozo will launch next month with full end to end encryption followed in a few weeks with our encrypt, shred, and spread technology, which refers to our unique, proprietary, and ultra-secure, file distribution. Unlike many file-sharing services, Torozo’s encryption is certified FIPS140-2 compliant by NIST. Torozo will become even more secure with addition of asymmetric cryptography later in Q2 0222.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software provider that offers solutions that untether and manage your data, allowing you to embrace the cloud securely, simply and cost-effectively while giving you the flexibility to deal with an ever-evolving cloud landscape.

To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com. To become a Torozo founder and get 50 percent off the first year, go to www.torozo.com .

