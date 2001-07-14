MSCI Announces Senior Leadership Changes

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today various senior leadership changes, effective immediately.

MSCI has an unprecedented opportunity to help clients address the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly transforming investment landscape. The senior leadership changes outlined below reflect MSCI’s ambition to serve as an indispensable partner to clients and the investment community. The evolution of its organizational structure will ensure that it deepens its understanding of clients’ needs, delivers innovative, leading-edge solutions to address those needs, and demonstrates its growing leadership in corporate responsibility.

MSCI Solutions

Remy Briand, MSCI’s current Head of ESG & Climate, has been appointed Chief Product Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Briand will be responsible for leading and driving MSCI’s integrated product suite to meet the needs of clients looking for holistic solutions to tackle investment challenges, capitalize on opportunities and navigate industry change. He will continue to report to Baer Pettit, President and Chief Operating Officer at MSCI.

In addition to Chief Product Officer, Mr. Briand will also become Head of Index as Diana Tidd, current Head of Index and Chief Responsibility Officer, becomes fully dedicated to the role of Chief Responsibility Officer. As Head of Index, Mr. Briand will be responsible for leading the vision and business strategy for MSCI’s Index product line.

Ms. Tidd was appointed as the firm’s first Chief Responsibility Officer in 2018. In this now fully dedicated role, Ms. Tidd will continue to guide Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies for the firm and focus on the comprehensive integration of ESG practices across MSCI’s strategy process, governance structure and business operations.

With Mr. Briand’s appointment, Eric Moen will assume the role of Head of ESG and Climate. Mr. Moen has been with MSCI for over two decades. Over the last 10 years, he has focused on leading the expansion of client solutions across MSCI’s ESG business, working closely with Mr. Briand. In this role, Mr. Moen will oversee the day-to-day operations of the ESG and Climate team and drive collaboration and innovation across MSCI’s product lines.

MSCI Client Coverage

Reflecting MSCI’s deep and relentless commitment to serving its global client base, Alvise Munari, MSCI’s Global Head of Client Coverage, will be named Chief Client Officer and will continue to report to Mr. Pettit.

Jeremy Baskin, Head of Client Coverage, Americas, will take on the new global role of Head of Buy Side Client Segments, including asset managers, asset owners, hedge funds and wealth. In this role, Mr. Baskin will help deepen and increase MSCI’s focus on these client segments to better serve its clients.

Christine Berg, Head of Americas Index Client Coverage, will assume the role of Head of Client Coverage, Americas and will oversee MSCI’s sales, consulting, and client service teams in the region. Before her current position, Ms. Berg led the Exchange Traded Products Client Coverage team.

Michelle Shanley, Head of Strategic Account Management, Americas, will take on the global role of Head of Strategic and Key Accounts. In this role, Ms. Shanley will focus on program expansion, C-suite engagement, and governance.

Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Over the past several years, MSCI has experienced tremendous growth and change. The senior leadership changes demonstrate our ability to adapt, transform and capitalize on our momentum to drive growth, scale our business and operations, and deliver extraordinary value to our clients and shareholders.”

Baer Pettit, President and Chief Operating Officer, said: “Remy Briand and Alvise Munari are uniquely positioned to help MSCI continue to understand and meet the evolving needs of our clients through our suite of integrated products and services. The other appointments in key leadership positions in MSCI Solutions and Client Coverage will enhance our senior management team. Diana Tidd’s full dedication to the Chief Responsibility Officer role is an exciting opportunity for MSCI to solidify our commitment to corporate responsibility.”

