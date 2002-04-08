OTC Markets Group Welcomes AVZ Minerals Ltd to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced AVZ Minerals Limted (ASX: AVZ; OTCQX: AZZVF), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. AVZ Minerals Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



AVZ Minerals Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “AZZVF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

AVZ Minerals Limited Managing Director, Mr Nigel Ferguson, said: “AVZ Minerals has long recognised the opportunities provided by the North American capital markets and with a burgeoning interest in the global lithium sector, the Company’s majority owned Manono Lithium and Tin Project is generating significant investor interest”.

“We believe AVZ’s admission to the OTCQX Best Market will benefit all of our shareholders, enhancing the visibility and accessibility of the Company to US investors, allowing the Company to efficiently grow its North American shareholder base”.

Rimon Law acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About AVZ Minerals Limited

AVZ Minerals Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Manono Lithium and Tin Project located in the south of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in central Africa. AVZ has a 75 percent interest in the Manono Project. The Manono Project is one of the world’s largest lithium-rich LCT (lithium, caesium, tantalum) pegmatite deposits. The Manono pegmatites extend for a strike length of at least 13km and are more than 240m thick in places. The Project covers the historic Manono Mine, a pegmatite deposit mined for its tin content from 1919 to 1982.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

