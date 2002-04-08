Atlanticus Named to Best Companies of 2021 List by Investor's Business Daily

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation ( ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a technology company enabling bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services, is excited to announce it has been named to Investor’s Business Daily’s list of the Best Companies of 2021 . Atlanticus was one of only two fintech companies to make the list.



This recognition comes on the heels of Atlanticus’ #1 ranking on Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in November 2021.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition for our hard work, innovation, and rapid growth in 2021,” said Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanticus. “We are proud to be recognized by Investor’s Business Daily. The data makes clear that our approach to serving our base of everyday Americans continues to pay off, both for our customers, and our investors.”

Atlanticus’ bank, retail, and healthcare partners leverage the firm’s market-leading technology and analytics, including developments in machine learning and artificial intelligence, to expand access to credit for their customers. By making credit available to those who need it most, Atlanticus empowers better financial outcomes for everyday Americans.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus Holdings’ technology allows bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $26 billion in consumer loans over our 25-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare-point of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

