Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares

Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29 today announced a regular quarterly cash distribution on its common shares of $0.33 per share ($1.32 per share per year). This distribution will be paid to ILPT’s common shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2022 and distributed on or about February 17, 2022.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. ILPT’s portfolio consists of approximately 290 properties containing 34 million rentable square feet in 30 states. Approximately 70% of ILPT’s annual rental revenues are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit ilptreit.com.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon ILPT’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond ILPT’s control. For example:

This press release states that ILPT’s dividend rate will be $0.33 per common share ($1.32 per share per year). A possible implication of this statement is that ILPT will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.33 per common share ($1.32 per share per year) in the future. ILPT’s dividend rates are set and reset from time to time by ILPT’s Board of Trustees. The ILPT Board considers many factors when setting dividend rates including ILPT’s historical and projected income, normalized funds from operations, cash available for distribution, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay ILPT’s obligations and fund ILPT’s investments, ILPT’s distribution rate as a percentage of the trading price of its common shares, or dividend yield, and the dividend yield of other industrial REITs, distributions which may be required to be paid by ILPT to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and other factors deemed relevant by ILPT’s Board of Trustees in its discretion. Accordingly, future dividend rates may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be paid.

The information contained in ILPT’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in ILPT’s periodic reports or incorporated therein, identifies important factors that could cause ILPT’s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by ILPT’s forward-looking statements. ILPT’s filings with the SEC are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, ILPT does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005966/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership