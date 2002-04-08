Nemaura Medical Launches Metabolic Health Program for Employers and Insurers

Launch into commercial markets offers opportunities for faster and wider adoption of Miboko program

Loughborough, England, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. ( NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces the launch for employers and insurers of Miboko, a new metabolic health program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application. The Company’s goal is to achieve broad adoption of Miboko as a form of preventative medicine for a wide user base through these commercial channels and is aligned with the general trend in consumer digital healthcare.

“Introducing Miboko to the population at-large through employers and insurers will allow Nemaura to reach a much wider audience in much faster fashion than solely relying on a direct-to-consumer campaign, and in the Western world, these institutions are the most reliable gateway toward wider adoption of preventative health maintenance practices,” commented Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury. “Being aware of one’s metabolic health and how the body uniquely regulates sugar is key to one’s health. Patients, of course, want to be as informed as possible about their health, and employers and insurers are also aligned with patients in that regard, given the massive productivity losses and healthcare costs at stake on a larger scale across their employee and insured base, respectively. Miboko can help address this substantial market opportunity through our non-invasive, revolutionary approach to healthcare.”

Nemaura has also submitted a Premarket Approval (PMA) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of its glucose monitoring device as a Class 3 medical device. The Company’s PMA was the subject an on-site FDA bioresearch monitoring (BIMO) audit that generated a single Form 483 observation, for which the Company has committed to a full response this quarter. A follow-up BIMO audit of the clinical investigator site has also been scheduled for the current financial quarter.

Miboko has been in development for nearly two years and addresses a significant mass market opportunity that the Company believes could benefit roughly a third to half of the population by using a non-invasive glucose sensor to measure and monitor a user’s metabolic health score, which is based on glucose tolerance or insulin resistance. Those with prediabetes or obesity concerns -- or even those looking to maintain better health through more careful glucose control -- may benefit from such a metabolic health program. How one’s body metabolizes sugar is the main influencer of one’s appetite, weight, sleep quality, and energy and mood levels and even plays a critical factor in chronic diseases (beyond just diabetes), such as heart disease and dementia.

At the heart of the Miboko offering is Nemaura’s non-invasive glucose sensor that is designed to measure insulin resistance, reported as a metabolic health score, and priced to be highly affordable with the program running for an initial two-year period. The program also uses a mobile app to provide users with personalized information by tracking their metabolism. A user can find out how well their body responds to sugar through their metabolic health score — and how what they eat and what they do every day uniquely affects their metabolic health.

Along with the capability to follow metabolic health progress on the app, Miboko users receive weekly and monthly reports that show and explain their body’s unique metabolic health score and a breakdown of how each of their habits are impacting their overall health and wellbeing. Suggestions for small, manageable changes to daily routines, such as eating more or less of a certain kind of food or exercising at a different time of day to coincide with peak energy levels, provide Miboko users with personalized, usable data.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched Miboko, a new metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

