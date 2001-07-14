Calix Wins a Top-Tier Spot on Glassdoor's Annual List of Best Places to Work in the United States

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, elevated Calix to its annual Best Places to Work in 2022 list. Calix ranked #12 of top 50 small and medium businesses (SMBs) across the United States, with an overall company rating of 4.7/5.0. Securing a spot on the list is based entirely on employee feedback as part of Glassdoor’s annual Employees’ Choice Awards. According to Glassdoor, research shows companies named to its Best Places to Work list broadly outperformed the S&P 500. In 2021, Glassdoor ranked Calix chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Carl Russo #8 in its list of top CEOs for SMBs. The Glassdoor award comes on the heels of Calix taking 15 honors in Comparably%26rsquo%3Bs+coveted+Best+Places+to+Work+Awards in 2021.

“We are thrilled to be honored by Glassdoor as one of their best places to work, particularly because this award directly reflects the views of our most valuable resource—our employees,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. “Over the last year, we experienced tremendous growth, increasing our workforce by 21 percent. At the same time, we helped our customers, and their subscribers navigate the many challenges presented by the global pandemic. Throughout this, we continued to build a strong, vibrant, and dynamic culture at Calix, one that emphasizes collaboration, creation, and communication to drive breakthrough innovation. With the recent announcement that Calix was added to the S&P midcap 400, we are seeing the positive results of a strong culture. We look forward to building on this success in 2022.”

To determine its Best Places to Work rankings, Glassdoor used company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020, and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company needed fewer than 1,000 employees and at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes considered as part of the awards algorithm. These attributes include overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic+Research+Team, and takes into account quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews. The complete awards methodology can be found here.

Want to join one of the top-ranked employers in the world? Learn more about starting your rewarding career+at+Calix.

