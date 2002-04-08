ReShape Lifesciences Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Michael Bordainick as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ( RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced the appointment of Michael Bordainick as its Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations. In this newly created role, as part of the Company’s next phase of operational growth, Mr. Bordainick will be responsible for strengthening the strategic development and executional efficiencies of the sales and marketing teams.



“As Michael brings significant experience and capabilities to advance ReShape’s recently launched commercial programs, including direct-to-consumer marketing and enhanced support for our clinical customers, he will be a great addition to our executive team," stated Bart Bandy, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “We are confident that his previous successes with direct marketing and sales programs, both in healthcare and consumer product markets will translate meaningfully to our expanding commercial operations. Michael’s appointment reaffirms our ongoing focus and significant commitment to driving increased revenue through the targeted consumer marketing and sales programs behind Lap-Band®, reshapecare™ and our pipeline projects. Additionally, Michael’s previous success in mergers and acquisitions, capital investment and portfolio development activities will be highly advantageous to our company as we evaluate and pursue various strategic opportunities in those areas.”

“Reshape Lifesciences is well-positioned to address the growing global health and economic challenges associated with obesity. It is an exciting opportunity to represent the company’s portfolio of products and services that are anchored by the FDA-approved and widely reimbursed Lap-Band, the safest bariatric surgery procedure available with documented long-term clinical efficacy,” stated Mr. Bordainick. “Through the combination of the Lap-Band and reshapecare, the reimbursed virtual healthcare service dedicated to weight loss, we have the opportunity to help millions of individuals. I look forward to leading our commercial efforts to engage and educate more people on the benefits of these exceptional products and services.”

Mr. Bordainick has two decades of marketing and sales management experience in leading healthcare and consumer product industries. He joins Reshape from Alcon, where he served as Global Vice President of Marketing, responsible for marketing and sales activities of the company’s $1.8 billion contact lens portfolio. Prior to that, Mr. Bordainick was the Global Marketing Director at Kimberly Clark, where he led the Kleenex, Viva and Scott brands. Earlier in his career, he spent 10 years at Unilever, where he held positions of increasing responsibility within consumer brand management.

Mr. Bordainick holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Marketing and Finance from the University of Miami and an MBA from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

