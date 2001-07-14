XF Enterprises Selects ReposiTrak to Address Supplier Compliance Risk

XF+Enterprises, a leading maker of animal and pet food products, is now using the ReposiTrak Compliance Management Solution to easily receive and verify documentation from its suppliers. XF Enterprises was challenged with managing the certification of suppliers and ingredients with manual processes and no systematic approach. Retailers, suppliers and wholesalers have trusted ReposiTrak’s robust solution suite for more than 20 years to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection.

“Having the right documentation at the right time streamlines the process of getting a new ingredient or a new supplier into our system, while expediting the verification and evaluation of existing suppliers and ingredients,” said Kevin Shipe, Plant Manager - INLINE, XF Enterprises. “After reviewing the technology developed by ReposiTrak, which is completely aligned with SQFI and our commitment to food safety, we found that it addressed all of our challenges for supplier verification.”

ReposiTrak uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to automate the collection and management of supplier compliance documents and certifications. It also enables the use of electronic signatures and easy-to-use forms where applicable, making it easy to see, sign, and track the critical documents needed for quality and risk management.

“ReposiTrak will significantly reduce XF Enterprises’ exposure to risk by combining our proven automated document collection and management technology with the expert service by our Customer Success Team,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “To achieve the highest level of compliance, our team will personally reach out to suppliers on behalf of XF Enterprises. This allows XF Enterprises’ food safety team to focus on what’s most important: product quality and brand protection.”

XF Enterprises and its suppliers are now part of the world’s largest compliance and risk management network. They’ve joined with ReposiTrak’s more than 105,000 facility connections to share documents and data to improve supply chain safety and transparency.

ABOUT XF Enterprises, Inc.

XF Enterprises, Inc., a nutrition and premix-manufacturing company with more than 50 years of experience in animal food production, launched InLine in 2017 to manufacture pet food premixes exclusively. Today, InLine manufactures custom-formulated cat and dog food premixes for premium pet food manufacturers in an SQF-certified facility located in Pratt, KS. Their staff includes a dedicated nutritionist to tailor products that specifically meet customers’ unique needs and two SQF practitioners with a combined 15 years of experience in animal science and the manufacture of feed and premixes. More information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xfent.com%2F.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of four product families—food traceability, compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing—ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Frepositrak.com%2F.

