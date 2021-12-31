Kennicott Capital Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Roblox Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, AGNC Investment Corp

- New Purchases: FLRN, RBLX, DOCS, SRLN,
- Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, XLF, XLV, XLI, BKLN, AAPL, VV, VUG, XLP, TIP, XLB, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: VBK, VTV, XLY, RYT, FXD, PCEF, RSP, AMZN, VWO, PINS, VB, IWO, IWM,
- Sold Out: MINT, BXMT, AGNC, FLOT, NLY, CIM, STWD, SHY,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,971 shares, 16.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.99%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,810 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.62%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 68,429 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 37,662 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 340,388 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kennicott Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 340,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 69.99%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $471.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.84%. The holding were 57,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 55.01%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 98,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $136.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 31,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 213.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 30.90%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.Sold Out: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.79.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.76 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.84.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4.Sold Out: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.78.Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.44%. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $265.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Kennicott Capital Management Llc still held 4,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Kennicott Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.72%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Kennicott Capital Management Llc still held 5,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.
