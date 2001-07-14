Five9 Wins Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has received a Brandon+Hall+Group+Excellence+in+Technology+Award in the Best Advance in AI for Business Impact category.

Five9 was recognized for Five9+Agent+Assist, which uses AI to solve practical business challenges, provide tangible ROI, and address two important needs of every contact center: knowing what happened during a customer service call and empowering agents to deliver a superior customer experience. Agent Assist solves these challenges through a combination of machine learning, automation, and human oversight.

Five9 builds on top of both Google Cloud and Google Contact Center AI technology as well as its own proprietary AI models and assisted summary algorithms to create a seamless agent and customer experience. When a call comes in, interactions are routed to an agent and the speech or text content of the interaction is analyzed in real-time. Based on that analysis, information and guidance are provided to the agent to help coach them through the call or provide recommendations on the “next best action”. Once a call is complete, a call summary is automatically created. The agent can approve or edit the summary and automatically add the information to the customer record in the company’s CRM system or database of choice. This helps agents focus their attention on the customer, ensures all customer exchanges are being captured for later analysis and insights, and reduces overall call handle times and after-call work.

Five9 Agent Assist, along with AI-powered solutions like Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) and Five9 Workflow Automation (WFA), allows organizations to deploy a digital+workforce that can work alongside live contact center agents to deliver better customer experiences at scale.

"AI is no longer a far-off concept, but a practical, useful way to optimize productivity, and drive better business outcomes in contact centers,” said Jonathan Rosenberg, Chief Technology Officer, Five9. “We are proud to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group for delivering solutions that will power the contact center of the future.”

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluate entries based upon the product, unique differentiators, value proposition and measurable results.

“Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies.”

To learn more about the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook%2C Blog, Dare+to+Reimagine+podcast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005242/en/