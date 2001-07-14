SentinelOne Expands Partner Ecosystem with New Zero Trust, CNAPP, Patch Management, and Threat Simulation Integrations

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced integrations with Remediant, Blue Hexagon, Keysight, and Automox, expanding the set of capabilities available via SentinelOne’s Singularity+Marketplace. With comprehensive integrations across enterprise use cases, the Singularity Marketplace enables customers to unify leading technologies to autonomously protect against threats at machine speed.

Enable Zero Trust with Remediant

SentinelOne’s joint solution with Remediant enables organizations to enforce Zero Trust solutions across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises infrastructure with a single agent. With the rise of credential stuffing attacks and ransomware, endpoints and identities are two of the most exploited attack vectors today. SentinelOne captures behavioral telemetry across user endpoints, cloud workloads and IoT, feeding process and file activities to Remediant. This enables administrators, auditors, and incident responders to identify malicious sessions and activity in a single workflow.

“This partnership with SentinelOne marks one of the first, and best, examples of what becomes possible when leading identity and endpoint security solution providers align their capabilities,” said Paul Lanzi, Co-founder, Remediant. “As partners, we are both aware that today's remote workforce has to be secured by a new generation of tools that secure endpoints and privileged access. We're launching this partnership because EDR and identity vendors working together is one of the most powerful things we can do for our customers to ensure they can defend against attacks."

Strengthens Cloud Ransomware Security with Blue Hexagon

SentinelOne’s integration with Blue Hexagon enables the rapid detection and prevention of malware and ransomware in the cloud. As the first line of defense, SentinelOne secures endpoints, cloud workloads and IoT devices with AI powered protection, detection and response. The integration shares Blue Hexagon’s awareness of malware and ransomware reducing the time to respond through automated remediation. In addition, cloud misconfigurations are shared with SentinelOne.

“We are excited to partner with SentinelOne, a leader in XDR, to provide a threat detection and response solution that unifies endpoint, cloud, and network security.” said Nayeem Islam, CEO and Cofounder, Blue Hexagon. “With Singularity XDR and Blue Hexagon, joint customers can use leading solutions to seamlessly share ransomware intelligence and automate response across cloud environments.”

Proactive Threat Simulation with Keysight

SentinelOne’s integration with Keysight allows joint customers to safely simulate threats in order to validate threat detection and remediation. Keysight’s Threat Simulator attacks both network and endpoints from a ‘Dark Web’ environment. Attacks are validated against Singularity XDR’s protection and detection models using SentinelOne’s rich API functionality, identifying gaps in the cyber kill chain and suggesting updates to organizational security infrastructure.

“The integration of Keysight Threat Simulator with SentinelOne is exciting because it allows our joint customers to automate validation of their security processes and defenses before actual threats occur,” said Greg Copeland, Director of Technical Alliances, Keysight. “Cyber defense groups can test and train their operations teams using realistic scenarios, to sharpen their skills and procedures proactively.”

Automate Vulnerability Management with Automox

SentinelOne and Automox’s joint solution delivers end-to-end vulnerability discovery and remediation. As corporate networks become more technically diverse, organizations often struggle to keep up with patch management and cyber hygiene, forcing security teams to adopt multiple tools that require heavy training, dedicated on-site resources, and multiple dashboards. SentinelOne and Automox provide the visibility and workflows needed to significantly reduce the time to remediation and the burden on in-house resources.

“As corporate IT environments become more distributed and overwhelmed with multiple operating systems and a vast inventory of third-party software, organizations are left wide open to cyber attacks,” said Jay Prassl, founder and CEO at Automox. “SentinelOne mirrors our mission to proactively reduce security exposure. Through our partnership, enterprise and government organizations benefit from a powerful, cloud-enabled solution to detect and remediate vulnerabilities, seamlessly and at scale.”

All integrations are available via SentinelOne’s Singularity+Marketplace. For more information visit www.sentinelone.com.

