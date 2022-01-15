Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Entravision to Broadcast Entire NFL Playoffs, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LVI, Marking its Sixth Season as the NFL's Exclusive Spanish Radio Network Broadcaster

1 minutes ago
Entravision+Communications+Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Company will broadcast the entire 2021-2022 NFL Post Season, a total of 14 games including the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LVI, when the event returns to Los Angeles, California after nearly three decades. This marks Entravision’s sixth season as the NFL’s exclusive Spanish radio network broadcast partner.

End zone to end zone coverage begins Saturday, January15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio with three days of games for Wild Card Weekend and concludes on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California with Super Bowl LVI. Each broadcast day will start with a 30-minute pre-game show, Pase Completo, followed by a live play-by-play broadcast and post-game analysis. Pase Completo features veteran multi-sports game analysts Ricardo Celis and Tony Nuñez. The entire pre-game show will also stream on Facebook Live.

“Entravision is again proud to bring premiere coverage of the National Football League to the Latino community through both our O&O and our affiliate stations. This exciting competition will culminate with one of the biggest sporting events of the year taking place right here in our home market of Los Angeles,” said Jeffery Liberman, Entravision’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “U.S. Latinos are a growing part of the NFL fan base, and we are pleased to offer the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast to these devoted fans through our exclusive radio partnership with the NFL.”

As part of this year’s playoff excitement, NFL fans can also participate in the Super Bowl Challenge by making their picks online at superbowlchallenge.es.

2021-2022 NFL Post Season Schedule

Date

Teams

Broadcast Start
(PT)

Kickoff
(PT)

Game Type

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals

1:15 PM

1:30 PM

AFC Wild Card

Saturday Jan 15, 2022

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills

5:00 PM

5:15 PM

AFC Wild Card

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9:45 AM

10:00 AM

NFC Wild Card

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys

1:15 PM

1:30 PM

NFC Wild Card

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs

5:00 PM

5:15 PM

AFC Wild Card

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

5:00 PM

5:15 PM

NFC Wild Card

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

TBA

1:15 PM

1:30 PM

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

TBA

5:00 PM

5:15 PM

Divisional Playoffs

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

TBA

11:45 AM

12:00 PM

Divisional Playoffs

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

TBA

3:15 PM

3:30 PM

Divisional Playoffs

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

TBA

11:50 AM

12:05 PM

AFC Championship

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

TBA

3:25 PM

3:40 PM

NFC Championship

Sunday Feb 6, 2022

TBA

11:45 AM

12:00 Noon

Pro Bowl

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

TBA

2:00 PM

3:30 PM

Super Bowl LVI

Coverage will be broadcast on the following Entravision O&O radio stations:

Market

Format

Station

Frequency

Albuquerque

Jose

KRZY-AM

1450

Aspen

Tricolor

KPVW-FM

107.1/104.3

Denver

Suavecita

KJMN-FM

92.1

El Centro

Suavecita

KSEH-FM

94.5

El Paso

Suavecita

KINT-FM

93.9

Las Vegas

Fuego

KRRN-FM

92.7

Los Angeles

Viva

KDLD-FM

103.1

Lubbock

TUDN

KBZO-AM

1460

McAllen

Suavecita

KNVO-FM

101.1

Monterey-Salinas

Suavecita

KSES-FM

107.1

Palm Springs

Suavecita

KPST-FM

103.5

Phoenix

Suavecita

KVVA/KDVA

107.1

Reno

Tricolor

KRNV-FM

102.1

Sacramento

Suavecita

KXSE-FM

104.3

Stock-Modesto

Suavecita

KTSE-FM

97.1

Affiliate stations broadcasting the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl:

Market

Station

Frequency

Chicago

WRTO

1200 AM

WOJO

105.1 FM HD3

Dallas

KFLC

1270 AM

Houston

KLAT

1010 AM

KLTN

102.9 FM HD3

Miami

WQBA

1140 AM

WAMR

107.5 FM HD3

New York

WADO

1280 AM

WXNY

96.3 FM HD3

Salt Lake City

KDUT

102.3 FM

KTUB

1600 AM

San Antonio

KFLZ

87.9 FM

KROM

92.9 FM HD2

W Palm Beach

WEFL

760 AM

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in fast growing population centers in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes digital, television and radio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of five core businesses: Entravision Digital, Smadex, Cisneros Interactive, MediaDonuts, and 365 Digital. Entravision Digital provides branding and performance digital solutions to clients and small- and mid-size businesses throughout the world, including the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Smadex provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms which enable advertisers to effectively execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. Cisneros Interactive provides unique digital marketing solutions representing major global publishers and ad-tech platforms in Latin America, while also managing the leading digital audio network and solutions player Audio.Ad. MediaDonuts provides digital marketing performance and branding services in the Southeast Asia region and maintains unique commercial partnerships with some of the world’s leading digital publishers and social media platforms. 365 Digital is a digital advertising solutions provider that offers exclusive sales representations with major global platforms in South Africa. Beyond digital, Entravision has 53 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005159/en/

