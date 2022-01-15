Entravision to Broadcast Entire NFL Playoffs, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LVI, Marking its Sixth Season as the NFL's Exclusive Spanish Radio Network Broadcaster

Entravision+Communications+Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Company will broadcast the entire 2021-2022 NFL Post Season, a total of 14 games including the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LVI, when the event returns to Los Angeles, California after nearly three decades. This marks Entravision’s sixth season as the NFL’s exclusive Spanish radio network broadcast partner.

End zone to end zone coverage begins Saturday, January15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio with three days of games for Wild Card Weekend and concludes on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California with Super Bowl LVI. Each broadcast day will start with a 30-minute pre-game show, Pase Completo, followed by a live play-by-play broadcast and post-game analysis. Pase Completo features veteran multi-sports game analysts Ricardo Celis and Tony Nuñez. The entire pre-game show will also stream on Facebook Live.

“Entravision is again proud to bring premiere coverage of the National Football League to the Latino community through both our O&O and our affiliate stations. This exciting competition will culminate with one of the biggest sporting events of the year taking place right here in our home market of Los Angeles,” said Jeffery Liberman, Entravision’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “U.S. Latinos are a growing part of the NFL fan base, and we are pleased to offer the most extensive Spanish language radio broadcast to these devoted fans through our exclusive radio partnership with the NFL.”

As part of this year’s playoff excitement, NFL fans can also participate in the Super Bowl Challenge by making their picks online at superbowlchallenge.es.

2021-2022 NFL Post Season Schedule

Date Teams Broadcast Start

(PT) Kickoff

(PT) Game Type Saturday Jan 15, 2022 Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals 1:15 PM 1:30 PM AFC Wild Card Saturday Jan 15, 2022 New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills 5:00 PM 5:15 PM AFC Wild Card Sunday Jan 16, 2022 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9:45 AM 10:00 AM NFC Wild Card Sunday Jan 16, 2022 San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys 1:15 PM 1:30 PM NFC Wild Card Sunday Jan 16, 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs 5:00 PM 5:15 PM AFC Wild Card Monday Jan 17, 2022 Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams 5:00 PM 5:15 PM NFC Wild Card Saturday Jan 22, 2022 TBA 1:15 PM 1:30 PM Divisional Playoffs Saturday Jan 22, 2022 TBA 5:00 PM 5:15 PM Divisional Playoffs Sunday Jan 23, 2022 TBA 11:45 AM 12:00 PM Divisional Playoffs Sunday Jan 23, 2022 TBA 3:15 PM 3:30 PM Divisional Playoffs Sunday Jan 30, 2022 TBA 11:50 AM 12:05 PM AFC Championship Sunday Jan 30, 2022 TBA 3:25 PM 3:40 PM NFC Championship Sunday Feb 6, 2022 TBA 11:45 AM 12:00 Noon Pro Bowl Sunday Feb 13, 2022 TBA 2:00 PM 3:30 PM Super Bowl LVI

Coverage will be broadcast on the following Entravision O&O radio stations:

Market Format Station Frequency Albuquerque Jose KRZY-AM 1450 Aspen Tricolor KPVW-FM 107.1/104.3 Denver Suavecita KJMN-FM 92.1 El Centro Suavecita KSEH-FM 94.5 El Paso Suavecita KINT-FM 93.9 Las Vegas Fuego KRRN-FM 92.7 Los Angeles Viva KDLD-FM 103.1 Lubbock TUDN KBZO-AM 1460 McAllen Suavecita KNVO-FM 101.1 Monterey-Salinas Suavecita KSES-FM 107.1 Palm Springs Suavecita KPST-FM 103.5 Phoenix Suavecita KVVA/KDVA 107.1 Reno Tricolor KRNV-FM 102.1 Sacramento Suavecita KXSE-FM 104.3 Stock-Modesto Suavecita KTSE-FM 97.1

Affiliate stations broadcasting the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl:

Market Station Frequency Chicago WRTO 1200 AM WOJO 105.1 FM HD3 Dallas KFLC 1270 AM Houston KLAT 1010 AM KLTN 102.9 FM HD3 Miami WQBA 1140 AM WAMR 107.5 FM HD3 New York WADO 1280 AM WXNY 96.3 FM HD3 Salt Lake City KDUT 102.3 FM KTUB 1600 AM San Antonio KFLZ 87.9 FM KROM 92.9 FM HD2 W Palm Beach WEFL 760 AM

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in fast growing population centers in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes digital, television and radio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of five core businesses: Entravision Digital, Smadex, Cisneros Interactive, MediaDonuts, and 365 Digital. Entravision Digital provides branding and performance digital solutions to clients and small- and mid-size businesses throughout the world, including the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Smadex provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms which enable advertisers to effectively execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. Cisneros Interactive provides unique digital marketing solutions representing major global publishers and ad-tech platforms in Latin America, while also managing the leading digital audio network and solutions player Audio.Ad. MediaDonuts provides digital marketing performance and branding services in the Southeast Asia region and maintains unique commercial partnerships with some of the world’s leading digital publishers and social media platforms. 365 Digital is a digital advertising solutions provider that offers exclusive sales representations with major global platforms in South Africa. Beyond digital, Entravision has 53 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005159/en/