IMAC Holdings' The Back Space Launches Interactive Mobile App Guiding Users in their Health and Wellness Journey

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. ( IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”) is furthering its commitment to help patients of The Back Space pilot program find further engagement with the introduction of the BACK.co app. The app is the first in the chiropractic industry to provide mobile queue registration and serves as part of IMAC Holdings’ roadmap to helping consumers develop a personalized, affordable and engaging experience that guides users to better spinal health.

The Back Space, located within select Walmart stores, are retail healthcare centers specializing in chiropractic adjustments, nerve and muscle stimulation, and percussion tool therapies for soft tissue recovery, muscle relaxation, and spinal wellness. Services are offered on a walk-in and appointment basis, priced at $25 per treatment, with memberships available for $65 per month that are valid at any The Back Space location.

“We are committed to building our membership offering at The Back Space and this app gives us the platform to uniquely engage current and prospective customers,” said Matt Wallis, DC, COO of IMAC. “This is a milestone moment for this new business segment and will help demonstrate the value our spinal health and wellness service model delivers to active members and walk-in customers alike.”

The BACK.co app, available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, will allow patients of The Back Space to join the waitlist at their favorite location before arriving to the store or as they are shopping within Walmart. The initial version of the app also provides tutorial videos and content designed to educate users as part of IMAC Holdings’ broader strategy to build an integrated educational and service platform for neck and back health.

“Merging our physical presence at Walmart stores and the digital presence through the mobile app reflect our greater vision to deliver the most comprehensive spinal health solution for patients,” said Jeff Ervin, CEO of IMAC. “This app is just the start of our digital engagement strategies for consumers that may not have immediate access to The Back Space storefronts.”

For more information about The Back Space, visit www.back.co.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka, and Tony Delk to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

