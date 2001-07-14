Braze Continues Global Expansion with Presence in Canada and France

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced it plans to expand its global footprint to include Toronto, Canada and Paris, France, with recruitment beginning immediately for positions in the greater Paris area as well as across Canada.

The investment in these new countries enables Braze to offer localized support for its existing customers in both markets, including KFC Canada, Tim Hortons, Dailymotion, and Lydia. Braze also believes this expansion will allow the company to capitalize on growing market opportunities and increase strategic partnerships. Additionally, Braze is further expanding its US footprint with a new office location in Austin, and an expanded office space for its Chicago-based team.

"The global nature of modern digital businesses means that Braze has always had a global customer footprint. Our first overseas expansion dates back to 2016 when we opened in London and we have since added offices in Singapore, Chicago, Tokyo, and Berlin as our customer count has grown," said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze. "Looking ahead into 2022, we are very excited to continue improving our ability to serve our global customers and to invest in the communities where they thrive by opening new offices in France, Canada, and the Central United States."

With its expansion into Canada and France, Braze will have 10 locations around the globe. Recently, the company announced it has 1,247 customers in 64 countries and more than 1,000 employees globally. Braze is hiring across all locations and in key functions, including sales, engineering, customer success, and support. To learn more about open roles, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.braze.com%2Fcompany%2Fcareers.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

