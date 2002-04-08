Diamond Equity Research Issues Update on Blue Star Foods Corp.

Miami, FL, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., ( BSFC, Financial) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced that Diamond Equity Research has issued an updated research report on Blue Star Food Corp.’s operations.



The full research report is below:

https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Blue-Star-Update-Note-01132022.pdf

The 5-page report includes updates on the Company’s business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.

“We believe this research report accurately portrays how we intend to go about building out the Crab RAS division of Blue Star, and how the assets of Gault put us in position to do that over the next several years”, said John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star. He further added, “The report also goes into the market opportunity and what some of the potential economics of the business could look like for us.”

About Blue Star Foods Corp.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The Company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: www.bluestarfoods.com.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms including FactSet, Morningstar, and Thomson One. For more information, visit www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Disclosure

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Blue Star Foods Corp. (the "Company") for producing the research materials herein regarding the Company and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 01/13/2022, the Company has paid Diamond Equity Research LLC $35,000 for its services.

For more information, please contact:

Christine Petraglia | TraDigital IR

M: (917) 633-8980

Email: [email protected]



