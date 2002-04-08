IQST – iQSTEL's IoTSmartTank Wins Smart Appliance Product of the Year IoT Breakthrough Award

New York, NY, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced its Internet of Things subsidiary, IoTLabs, has won the The Smart Appliance Product of the Year Award from IoT Breakthrough for its IoTSmartTank device.

This is a second consecutive year for iQSTEL’s IoTLabs to win an IoT Breakthrough Award. In 2021, iQSTEL’s IoTLabs won for its IoTSmartGas device.

Other IoT Breakthrough Award recipients include Bosh, GE, Apple, and Lenovo among other recognized brand names.

The IoTSmartTank device is currently deployed and operational. iQSTEL announced last August the instillation of 2500 devices in a contract with a Fortune 500 chemical company.

IoTLabs is part of iQSTEL’s B2B iQSTelecom Division, which includes our Telecommunications, Internet of Things, and Blockchain products and services.

iQSTEL is serving the world’s growing mobility and connectivity through its B2B iQSTelcom Division and B2C iQSTEL EVOSS Division.

The B2C iQSTEL EVOSS Division includes EV Motorcycles and Fintech Mastercard Ecosystem products and services



iQSTEL CEO Leandro Iglesias commented: "We are very proud of our IoTLabs team. Special recognition goes to the IoTLabs R&D Department and CTO Jonathan Bunt. IoTLabs recognition among a field of other recipients including several Fortune 500 companies adds further credibility to iQSTEL’s readiness for a Nasdaq uplisting. With the exception of our share price, which I am optimistic will come into alignment, iQSTEL has achieved all Nasdaq uplisitng requirements and initiated work on an application. With iQSTEL expecting to report $64 million in revenue for 2021 and a forecast of $90 million for 2022, I am confident in our opportunity to achieve an uplisting in the first half of this year.”

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based publicly-listed company holding an Independent Board of Directors and Independent Audit Committee offering leading-edge services through its two business divisions and each of them with independent brands. The B2B division, Brand IQSTelecom offering Telecommunications, Internet of Things, Technology and Blockchain platforms services, the target market for the B2B division is Global Markets. The B2C division, Brand EVOSS offering EV Electric Motorcycles, Fintech Ecosystem, the target market for this business division is Latin America, and the Spanish speakers in the USA. The company has presence in 15 countries, and its products and services are used in several industries as Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. IQSTEL announced on February 17th 2021 that it became a Debt Free Company and is now completely debt free with no Convertible Notes, Warrants, Promissory Notes or Settlement Agreements from its Balance Sheet.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release. This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.