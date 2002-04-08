Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 10

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (:HII) will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 10 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: http://www.HII.com.



HII participants will include Mike Petters, president and CEO, Chris Kastner, executive vice president and chief operating officer and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

HII is a global engineering and defense technologies provider. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and resilient maritime platforms ever built, to unmanned systems and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable a connected, integrated full spectrum force. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

HII on the web: www.HII.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls

Contacts:

Brooke Hart (Media)

[email protected]

202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)

[email protected]

757-380-2104



