Tecogen Receives 1 Megawatt Microgrid System Order for New York City Hotel

WALTHAM, MA, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order for 8 InVerde e+® units to be incorporated into a hotel in New York City. The 8 InVerde units, collectively rated to one megawatt, will supplement the existing power supply of the hotel and provide additional resiliency. The system will utilize Tecogen’s proprietary microgrid feature that simplifies synchronizing and load control, allowing the eight units to operate in unison. The units are expected to be serviced from Tecogen’s Brooklyn service facility, which already services three 400-ton Tecochill systems at the hotel.



“When this hotel was originally in development, we worked with the owner and construction team to implement the Tecochill solution for cooling the facility,” noted Jeff Glick, Vice President of East Coast Sales at Tecogen. “As the energy needs of the hotel increased, Tecogen was asked to provide a solution to increase available electric capacity by one megawatt. The modularity of the InVerde 125 kW units as well as our microgrid control feature enabled a flexible and cost-effective solution that met their requirement for 1 MW of onsite capacity generation. We are excited to continue working with this hotel to meet their energy needs.”

The InVerde e+ system includes proprietary inverter technology which allows units to integrate with other distributed generation assets such as battery storage and solar, as well as the ability to function independently from the utility during grid outages. The InVerde e+ system has UL2200 and UL1741SA certifications which are required by most utilities to operate in both grid-parallel operation and in island mode during grid outages. All Tecogen systems are equipped with a proprietary emissions technology called Ultera which reduces criteria emissions to levels on par with fuel cell technology.

“When the engineering team for this project considered the expanding need of the hotel’s power requirements, Tecogen was selected for several reasons,” added Benjamin Locke, CEO of Tecogen. “The modular aspect of the InVerde units enables incremental increases for onsite power generation both cost-effectively and without significant disruption for existing infrastructure. In addition, Tecogen’s ability to meet the short lead times for system delivery was instrumental in maintaining the hotel’s aggressive project schedule, which requires commissioning later this year.”

The units are planned for shipment in mid-2022.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products, including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers’ carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceeds 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are pending or registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

