ISG to Publish Two Reports Focused on Digital Transformation of the Retail Industry

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining how retailers across the globe are using IT platform and service providers to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and address new business conditions.

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Retail Platforms and Retail Services, scheduled to be released in June. The reports will cover platforms and services targeted to retail companies as they seek to embrace digital technologies and transform their businesses with a digital-first mindset.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new reports look at ways providers are helping retailers bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic and compete in today’s environment, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“The retail industry, which was already reeling under pressure due to new-age digital players and ecommerce disruption, was further hit by the pandemic,” he said. “This unprecedented disruption served as a much-needed catalyst to accelerate the transformation retailers were seeking. To navigate through the pandemic, retailers had to quickly evolve and adapt to changing consumer behavior by expanding ecommerce and embracing new retail strategies.”

For the Retail Platforms report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 60 platform vendors working with the retail sector. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce two quadrants representing the platform solutions the typical enterprise client is buying in the retail space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The two quadrants are:

Omnichannel Commerce Platforms, covering retail platforms offering a wide range of out-of-the-box services, including profile management, promotions, checkout services, storefront services, order management, inventory management and intelligent search. Platform vendors are expected to provide a platform that is essentially in the cloud with architecture that offers modules for microservices and API-driven ecosystems.

covering retail platforms offering a wide range of out-of-the-box services, including profile management, promotions, checkout services, storefront services, order management, inventory management and intelligent search. Platform vendors are expected to provide a platform that is essentially in the cloud with architecture that offers modules for microservices and API-driven ecosystems. Merchandise Planning and Management Platforms, covering merchandising platforms that are integrated with AI capabilities to improve customer demand forecasting across channels by fusing data from stores and online ecommerce sources. Features include continuous inventory planning and data analytics and reporting.

For the Retail Services report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 technology and service providers. The three quadrants that will be covered in this report are:

CX Transformation Services, looking at a variety of services helping retail outlets improve customer experience. Services include omnichannel commerce, integration with critical applications, point-of-sale services, warehouse automation, and implementation of advanced technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence, big data and metaverse.

looking at a variety of services helping retail outlets improve customer experience. Services include omnichannel commerce, integration with critical applications, point-of-sale services, warehouse automation, and implementation of advanced technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, artificial intelligence, big data and metaverse. Platform Migration Services , examining services that help retailers re-platform and modernize their IT landscapes, with the cloud playing a critical role. Retailers are seeking agility and lower IT costs by modernizing critical business applications and remaining platform agnostic through a platform-as-a-service model. They want to ensure applications or platforms are API- and microservices-driven and cloud native.

, examining services that help retailers re-platform and modernize their IT landscapes, with the cloud playing a critical role. Retailers are seeking agility and lower IT costs by modernizing critical business applications and remaining platform agnostic through a platform-as-a-service model. They want to ensure applications or platforms are API- and microservices-driven and cloud native. Managed Services, assessing providers that typically take over a retailer’s entire IT landscape, including application development and maintenance, infrastructure, and service desk to help companies focus on core capabilities, save on costs and manage IT complexity. Service provider approaches are driven by AIOps to enable significant automation and predictive healing for achieving extreme efficiencies through the application of automation and AI.

The Retail Platforms report will cover the global retail market, and the Retail Services report will examine services available in the U.S. and Europe (excluding the U.K.). ISG analysts Prateek Samtani, Riya Munjal and Sidhanth Prasad will serve as authors of both reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in the Retail+Platforms and Retail+Services digital brochures. Companies not listed as retail platforms or services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

