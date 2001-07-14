MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment Announce Renewed and Expanded Marketing Partnerships With Mattress Firm

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) announced today a multi-year marketing partnership renewal with Mattress Firm, expanding the role of the nation’s largest mattress specialty retailer as the Official Sleep Partner of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Westchester Knicks, Knicks Gaming, MSG Networks and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed growing our relationship with Mattress Firm and are delighted that they see the value of our partnership and decided to renew and expand their affiliation with MSG Sports, and with MSG Entertainment,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with Mattress Firm on programs and promotions that benefit our businesses well into the future.”

“As New York’s largest mattress retailer, we are delighted to continue our partnership with MSG, an organization that recognizes the importance of sleep as an essential component of good physical health,” said John Eck, Mattress Firm’s president and CEO. “It’s time people start putting the same value on sleeping as they do on eating well and exercising. I’m confident this partnership will help bring awareness to the importance of prioritizing sleep, because the path to wellness starts with a good night’s sleep.”

Mattress Firm will partner with the Knicks and Rangers on a co-branded sweepstakes that will provide the winners with the opportunity to attend a Knicks or Rangers game at Madison Square Garden later this season. The winners will receive a unique VIP experience and prizes, four game tickets, a new Sleepy’s mattress and pillows from Mattress Firm, as well as Knicks and Rangers merchandise. The Knicks sweepstakes will run throughout January and February, and the Rangers sweepstakes will run in March.

As part of the renewal, Mattress Firm will receive significant brand integration at Knicks games including courtside LED signage and as Presenting Partner of the GardenVision “Oblivious Cam,” which highlights “junk sleep” – the impact a poor night’s sleep has on people. Mattress Firm will also partner with both the Knicks and Rangers on digital content features, including “Slept on Moments” showcasing highlights from forgotten Knicks moments and “Rangers, Rest, Repeat” focusing on rest, recovery and pregame rituals for the Blueshirts. Additional elements of the partnership and an emphasis on sleep health will be incorporated into future collaborations.

Mattress Firm will also continue as the Official Sleep Partner of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, as part of the partnership with MSG Entertainment. Mattress Firm will have brand presence at Radio City Music Hall and in the Christmas Spectacular throughout the run of the show. Mattress Firm will also partner with the Christmas Spectacular on original social content, and will run a sweepstakes in which the winner will receive Christmas Spectacular tickets and a unique VIP experience.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night’s sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,300 neighborhood stores, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy’s® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mattressfirm.com.

