Halberd, Inc. (HALB) Reports Elimination of Target Antigens, Progressing to Treatments for Neurodegenerative Diseases

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Halberd, Inc. (OTC PINK:HALB) ("HALB" or the "Company"), an innovative biotech company focused on developing treatments for difficult-to-cure debilitating diseases, today announces that they have been able to successfully eliminate Beta Amyloid and Interleukin-4 (IL-4) from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) in its latest in-vitro laboratory testing. The Company's latest testing accomplishments support its long-standing goal of successfully eradicating all of the top ten target antigens from a static sampling of CSF, thereby permitting control of these target antigens to the prescribed homeostasis level under physician care. Our progress is illustrated in the table below linked to neurodegenerative diseases which have remained virtually untreated over the centuries.

Top Ten Neurological Target Antigens

Proof of Eradication from CSF Results

Top Ten Neurological Pathogens and Target Antigens

Proof of Eradication from CSF Results

Associated Antigens

(Top 10) PTSD/CTE Neurodegenerative

Diseases* Phosphorylated Tau Completed Completed IL-6 Completed Completed TNF-a Completed Completed IL-1 N/A Completed IL-12 N/A Completed IL-2 N/A Completed Beta Amyloid N/A Completed IL-4 N/A Completed Tau N/A 1Q22 Glutamate 1Q22 1Q22

N/A - indicates antigen is not associated with specified condition.

* Includes Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Epilepsy & Lou Gehrig's Disease.

N/A - indicates antigen is not associated with listed condition

** - Includes Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Epilepsy, and ALS

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, HALB's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "Beta-Amyloid is widely recognized to be a major factor of Alzheimer's Disease. Halberd's unique ability to eradicate Beta-Amyloid, coupled with its eradication of IL-4 and its previous elimination of TNF-Alpha, Phosphorylated-Tau, other target antigens, and inflammatory cytokines from CSF, leads the Company to believe it has achieved unparalleled progress toward slowing or preventing the onset of Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Epilepsy, Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS), PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. Although comparative, competitive data has been difficult to obtain, we believe that this is a truly spectacular result in comparison to any other competitive claimed therapies available anywhere in the world. The best we can determine from competition is that they claim to eliminate only 5-15% of Beta-Amyloid from CSF within a month of expensive treatment."

"Our successful in-vitro laboratory tests prove our technology can be used to regulate any of the top ten neurodegenerative linked targeted antigens to acceptable levels, as directed by attending physicians," stated William A. Hartman, HALB's Chairman, President, & CEO. "The significance of these continuing series of tests is that Halberd's three issued patents as well as its 20 related provisional patent applications prove that this unique technology belongs exclusively to Halberd Corporation."

About Halberd, Inc. (HALB)

Halberd, Inc. (the "Company") is an innovative biotech company focused on developing treatments through its acquired exclusive licenses, patents, and provisional patent applications for illnesses including and limited to; PTSD, CTE, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. To learn more, please visit https://halberdcorporation.com.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange - including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions - are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

William A. Hartman

Chairman, President, & CEO

814.786.8849 Office

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683313/Halberd-Inc-HALB-Reports-Elimination-of-Target-Antigens-Progressing-to-Treatments-for-Neurodegenerative-Diseases



