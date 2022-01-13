CGS International Provides Update on Potential Benefits & Usage of Genesis 89 Products

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / CGS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:CGSI) (the "Company" or "CGSI"), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company focused on the development and sale of its organic plant enhancers known as GENESIS 89 and GENESIS 89 GOLD, is pleased to provide the following information about our proprietary agriproducts, GENESIS 89™ and GENESIS 89™ GOLD.

Testing has shown that the GENESIS 89 product line enhances crop yields by 35-40% and shortens harvest time by, on average, 20%. In addition, testing has also shown that GENESIS 89 products improve nutrient uptake, crop quality and crop life. By way of example, growing lettuce usually takes around 32 days compared to approximately 24 days when GENESIS 89 is used.

"Not only do the GENESIS 89 products increase photosynthesis, but they also serve to improve the amount of brix and soil tilth," stated Ramon Mabanta, CGSI CEO. "These benefits basically mean that the soil becomes healthier, and the crops become stronger resulting in a more abundant yield that is free of chemicals and pesticides."

"A major factor that also negatively impacts crops are the unavoidable droughts suffered by farmers. GENESIS 89 further serves to improve tolerance to droughts and lessen the impact on the crops," concluded Mabanta.

In the Philippines, there are a maximum of three (3) growing seasons per year. It is recommended that 16 litres of GENESIS 89 be used per hectare of farmland. In discussions with the two Coops that have recently inked deals to purchase GENESIS 89, the average intended use equals the recommended amount by the Company.

The food landscape is trending toward more transparency, placing greater emphasis on organically grown products. Furthermore, organic green gardening is growing rapidly, with one of the most relevant reasons being the changing consumer attitude and landscape towards the use of harmful herbicides and pesticides. Simply put, organic agriculture is the future of our food supply, whether it's applied in the initial process by the commercial grower, or in stores or grown at home.

The Company believes that these trends support its mission to help change the attitudes and behaviors surrounding the food that we purchase or that we grow ourselves.

CGS International, Inc., by and through its wholly owned subsidiary, World Agri Minerals Inc., manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89™. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89™ has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89™ product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89™ product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89™ premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray.

