Keysight's 5G Test Tools Enable Eurofins E&E Taiwan to Expand 5G Device Validation Services

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that the company’s 5G+test+tools have been selected by Eurofins+Electrical+%26amp%3B+Electronics+%28E%26amp%3BE%29+Taiwan to address the 5G device conformance validation and regulatory market.

Eurofins E&E is dedicated to contributing to safer and healthier lives with innovative and high-quality laboratory, research and advisory services. Eurofins E&E Taiwan has selected Keysight’s 5G test tools, based on software-driven signal analysis and network emulation platforms, to expand the test laboratory’s 5G device validation services in Taiwan.

“Eurofins E&E Taiwan is a leading test lab that serves global markets with a broad range of validation requirements,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s wireless test group. “We’re pleased to support Eurofins E&E Taiwan with integrated 5G test tools, based on common software and hardware platforms, that address a wide range of validation scenarios across any 3GPP-defined frequency band.”

Eurofins E&E Taiwan selected several Keysight 5G test tools, including:

Network+emulation+solution (leveraging Keysight’s E7515B+UXM+5G+Wireless+Test+Platform): enables Eurofins to support 5G device manufacturers with validation services, accelerating development of designs in accordance with test cases defined by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB, as well as regulatory bodies.

F9650A+Compact+Antenna+Test+Range+%28CATR%29+chamber: supports over-the-air (OTA) testing in frequency range 2 (FR2) spectrum (mmWave).

E5080B+Vector+Network+Analyzer: a radio frequency (RF) and microwave measurement solution for comprehensive characterization of devices in terms of dynamic range, trace noise and temperature stability.

N9020B+MXA+Signal+Analyzer: equipped with an intuitive multi-touch interface for quick parametric and RF functional testing.

Keysight combines the company’s network emulation solution with a CATR chamber to create a 5G+mmWave+OTA+test+system. Eurofins E&E uses this system to address validation needs of leading 5G device manufacturers that aim to introduce products to the U.S. market. As the first test vendor to gain authorization for a 5G OTA test system covering FR2 spectrum from CTIA, an organization that represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and companies throughout the mobile ecosystem, Keysight is enabling Eurofins E&E Taiwan to capture early market opportunities.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005636/en/