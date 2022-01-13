Organto Announces Upgrade of US Listing to OTCQB

Increases Accessibility for U.S. Investors

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Organto Foods Inc. ( TSXV:OGO, Financial)(OTCQB:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetable products today announced that it has received approval from the OTC Markets Group to upgrade its current OTC Pink Sheet listing to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), effective January 13th, 2022. The Company's current OTC ticker symbol, "OGOFF" remains unchanged.

The OTCQB is a premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"Our OTCQB listing combined with our previously announced DTC eligibility is expected to provide a platform to both increase investor awareness of our business while at the same time facilitating a more seamless trading experience for our investors." commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO. "We are pleased by the progress we continue to make in our strategy to build an ethics driven "one-stop shop" in fresh organic and specialty fruits and vegetable products, and excited to have this investment opportunity listed and accessible on the OTCQB. Consumer interest in healthy foods produced in a sustainable and transparent manner continues to grow, and we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on this long-term global trend."

In mid-2021 the Company announced that its shares became eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, one of the world's largest securities depositories, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, allowing the stock to be traded by a larger group of brokerage firms by complying with the DTC standards.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Chair and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information about Organto contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that its OTCQB listing combined with its previously announced DTC eligibility will provide a platform to both increase investor awareness while at the same time facilitating a more seamless trading experience for investors; Organto's belief that it continues to make progress on its strategy to build an ethics driven "one-stop shop" in fresh organic and specialty fruits and vegetables; Organto's belief that consumer interest in healthy foods produced in a sustainable and transparent manner continues to grow, and the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on this long-term global trend; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/683307/Organto-Announces-Upgrade-of-US-Listing-to-OTCQB



