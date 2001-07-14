Balfour Beatty Promotes Leslee Mallinson to Senior Vice President

Balfour Beatty announces the promotion of Leslee Mallinson to senior vice president of Brand and Communications for the company’s national operations. In her role, Leslee serves on the company’s executive leadership team and leads the delivery of strategic communications counsel and brand management across the Balfour Beatty’s U.S. Buildings and Civils businesses.

Leslee joined Balfour Beatty in 2000 and has been an instrumental member of the company’s executive leadership team for the last eight years. As an experienced and passionate communications advisor, she manages and oversees the company’s internal and external communications activities including employee communications, media and public relations, crisis and issue management, social media, national marketing and brand management.

Additionally, Leslee works closely with Balfour Beatty’s Operational, Marketing and Shared Services teams where she directs effective and impactful communications to the company’s many stakeholders with the goal of fostering authentic connections. Her most recent accomplishments include working to create a shared services communications model to support the company’s Buildings, Civils and Investments businesses, championing Balfour Beatty’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, advancing the tools and technologies to communicate effectively among many more important initiatives.

“We are pleased to announce Leslee’s promotion to senior vice president of Brand and Communications at Balfour Beatty,” said Eric Stenman, president of Balfour Beatty U.S. “Leslee is an esteemed partner on the executive leadership team who holds the bar high for us to not only focus on our overall business strategy, but our most valuable asset – our people. She is the epitome of a Relentless Ally in our business, and it is an honor to witness her leadership and passion for shepherding an authentic brand voice, promoting innovative solutions and advocating for our employees.”

Leslee is a graduate of Austin College and Southern Methodist University and is an active volunteer in the Dallas community in which Balfour Beatty helped build.

