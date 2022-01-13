Granite Creek Copper Extends Warrant Expiry to 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. ( TSXV:GCX, Financial)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received TSX Venture approval to extend the expiry date on certain warrants that were due to expire January 16, 2022 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants, originally issued as part of a financing completed in January 2019 (see news release dated January 16, 2019), will now have an expiry date of January 16, 2023. All other terms of the warrants stay the same: Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.20. If the common shares close at $0.30 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate expiry of some or all of the warrants to the 30th day after notice to warrant holders.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

