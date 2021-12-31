Wedbush Securities Inc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares Global Green Bond ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mort

- New Purchases: RVNC, FLXN, BIGZ, VCEB, WFCPL.PFD, INFL, FTXN, BACPL.PFD, RIVN, META, HNDL, BLOK, BUFR, BRK.A, CUBE, LCID, RIO, MTTR, AGL, AKAM, SYLD, RLJPA.PFD, FIW, CPNG, LI, LICY, DGHI, ECAT, NET, KD, DFNL, ESML, EFL, FTEC, FXI, FXZ, IBDN, IBDO, NXTG, PXE, PXI, SCHG, SPLG, URA, VPU, CIM, LKQ, MDC, IIIN, NWL, NUE, STM, HUM, ORAN, CEF, BTBT, EFR, HTD, BGT, IDE, ARR, SUNS, KEYS, ETR, MOGO, CP, KNSL, BMRN, YUMC, IR, HUT, RIOT, PPT, CGEN, GGB, TELL, RBBN, TRX, HIVE, ENOB, CLSD, FLGC, DNMR, VCIF,
- Added Positions: VOO, SHY, SHV, LMBS, IVV, TIP, MUB, QQQ, PDI, NOW, SUB, XLV, LLY, MSFT, TSLA, IYY, QUAL, COST, UPST, VGT, CVS, F, GOOGL, SQ, HYLS, SPY, VTV, ADBE, EW, FDX, GS, NDAQ, SIVB, UNH, GOF, GMRE, LIT, SRLN, XLRE, AMGN, ADSK, CSCO, INTU, TMO, CMG, AWK, V, FSD, GM, PANW, ZTS, OMF, GLPI, FSK, SI, RBLX, BUG, DLN, ESGV, FXO, IPAY, IVE, IWV, JEPI, RDVY, SMH, VOOG, VUG, XOP, ALB, MO, NLY, BRK.B, LNG, CME, VALE, CCI, DE, DVN, DLR, EL, HA, HBAN, IBM, ICE, ISRG, J, LMT, PPIH, MRVL, NFLX, NVAX, ON, ORCL, OSTK, PFE, PNRG, PRU, REGN, TJX, TTWO, TGT, MNTX, XEL, EBAY, USA, RVT, UTG, MA, AOD, QQQX, CQP, APPS, FTNT, NBB, NMFC, PFLT, ABBV, AMRK, THQ, CCD, ETSY, SHOP, RACE, TEAM, MGP, CDEV, TWLO, SE, SONO, MRNA, DOW, BITF, BNTX, MSGE, FTHY, U, ASO, PDO, COIN, SOFI, SOFI, AIEQ, BNDX, CACG, CIBR, DIA, FVD, IGV, IWM, IYH, JETS, MGK, NOBL, PTBD, QQQA, QYLD, SCHD, SPTL, SPYD, STIP, SUSA, TIPZ, VB, VCR, VNQ, VO, VOOV, VTIP, XBI, XLF, XOUT, YLDE, CB, PLD, ASML, AAP, APD, ALK, ALGN, ALL, AXP, AIG, ABR, ARCC, ADP, TFC, SAN, GOLD, BDX, BIIB, BLDR, HGBL, FUN, CLF, CLX, KO, ED, CFR, DEO, DCI, DVAX, EOG, EQIX, EXAS, AGM, GERN, GSK, HPQ, DIN, IDXX, INTC, IRM, KLAC, KR, LRCX, LVS, MTB, MGM, MRO, MAR, CASH, MSTR, MITK, MS, NYCB, NDSN, NTRS, NVO, ORLY, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PH, PRFT, PNW, PII, PSA, RJF, O, ROK, ROST, RY, RCL, SAIA, SRE, SBNY, SIMO, SNA, SONY, TRV, SBUX, STLD, SYY, TDS, TTE, WEN, UNP, URI, VTR, VMC, WPC, WBA, WM, WDC, WMB, WSM, WYNN, YUM, CROX, AWF, HIO, GAB, VCV, HQL, MCR, BTO, NIM, RQI, FFC, NCV, JQC, NAD, NAC, NRK, HPI, FRA, GDV, JFR, UTF, CSQ, JRO, PHD, IGD, DIAX, GLQ, CODI, HIL, ETY, EXG, BTZ, BBDC, TMUS, DAL, CLR, DEX, GAIN, AQN, SRNE, STWD, BSL, BBN, OXLC, NXPI, EDF, GBAB, PACB, BWG, APTS, KMI, HZNP, DPG, APTV, CUBI, MTDR, PSX, BTT, WDAY, DFP, FPF, TACO, SYF, HIE, DEA, ACV, KHC, Z, HPE, LSXMK, CRSP, IIPR, KRP, CBH, SPCE, XFLT, MDB, DOCU, TRTN, PRVB, RMM, RMM, NMCO, MNMD, IAC, CYBN, RFMZ, PATH, CHPT, CHPT, ELMS, HYZN, BSV, CALF, CFA, CGW, IGIB, CSM, DIVO, DRIV, DURA, ESGD, EUSB, FAN, FDL, FIVG, FIXD, FTC, FTGC, FXH, FYC, FYX, GRID, GVI, HYD, HYG, IBB, ICLN, IHF, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, ITM, IWD, IWY, JPST, MDIV, MOAT, NUSI, ONLN, PAVE, PAWZ, PBJ, PFLD, PHO, PZA, QCLN, QQQJ, REGL, ROBT, RSP, RWK, SCHO, SMDV, SPHQ, USXF, VEA, VEU, VIXY, VLUE, VRP, VTWO, VWO, VXF, VXUS, XHB, XLC, XLE, XLP, XLU, YYY,
- Reduced Positions: IVOL, T, COMT, HD, GPN, BAND, BBH, JNJ, FXL, XITK, VIAC, C, ENB, FISV, LOW, PG, WMT, DG, GNRC, ARCT, PYPL, NDMO, AGG, ANGL, PFF, VCIT, AMD, AEP, BAC, BTI, CMCSA, COP, QCOM, VZ, VRTX, MELI, FB, BABA, TTD, ZS, ZM, PTON, DKNG, PTA, FFTY, FPX, GAMR, IAU, IBUY, MJ, MMM, ABT, BHP, BA, CAR, CAKE, DUK, ETN, ERIC, EXC, XOM, FCX, GD, GE, HOG, IP, JPM, LEG, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MU, NEM, NVS, SLB, SO, SCCO, LUV, SNPS, TER, TPL, UPS, ANTM, ET, EMD, GGN, ETV, WLDN, VMW, TRGP, ZG, ZNGA, HASI, DSL, VEEV, TWTR, PAYC, JD, DMTK, GH, UBER, CRWD, FVRR, DDOG, AIO, BMEZ, XPEV, SNOW, PLTR, BCAT, ABNB, ARKG, ARKK, BIL, EEM, ESGU, FPE, FTSM, GERM, IEFA, IEMG, IUSB, IVES, KWEB, MINT, MMLG, TAIL, TAN, USMV, VAW, VBR, VIG, VNQI, VTI, XLB, ACN, ATVI, ARE, AB, AMT, AMP, ABC, ADI, AON, AINV, AZN, AZO, BCE, BP, BBVA, BK, BCS, BBY, BLK, BRO, BG, KMX, CCL, SCHW, CTAS, AWH, CTSH, CL, CAG, COO, GLW, CMI, DHI, DECK, D, EWBC, ECL, EA, EMR, OVV, EPD, EXPD, FMC, NEE, FICO, FAST, FITB, IT, GIS, HSBC, HIG, MTCH, INFO, ILMN, TT, IPG, JKHY, JCI, KEQU, KEY, KMB, JEF, LNC, LYV, MTZ, MCD, MET, MCHP, VTRS, DS, NKE, NSC, ES, NOC, NUAN, OXY, OHI, PPL, PAAS, PAYX, LIN, BKNG, PFG, GALT, PGR, RDS.A, SNY, SMG, STX, SHW, SPG, SWKS, SWK, TROW, TSM, AXON, THC, TEVA, TXN, TD, TSCO, TREX, TYL, TSN, MUX, USB, UL, X, RTX, VFC, VLO, VIRC, VOD, VNO, GWW, WFC, ZBH, AAWW, CPSH, MRKR, VVR, DNP, HQH, MGF, NUV, VCF, PMO, NMI, PFD, VGM, VMO, JPS, HPS, NZF, NEA, NKX, BYM, FTF, NMZ, KYN, ETW, GLO, CBAT, FSLR, SPR, CHW, DFS, TEL, UEC, OESX, PM, AGNC, BUD, VRSK, KKR, HCA, STAG, MPC, TTSH, CLVS, SPLK, SUN, NRZ, CDW, PAGP, AAL, FPL, CGC, PBFX, MTLS, VKTX, HUBS, LBRDK, TLRY, TLRY, NVTA, SEDG, TDOC, RIV, FLGT, COUP, BL, RA, OBSV, SNAP, OKTA, NBRV, BKR, KALA, SPOT, WH, NIO, HGLB, PINS, ALC, FINS, CHWY, BSTZ, CPZ, DLY, OTIS, NARI, AZEK, DYFN, SDHY, TLMD, AI, SKLZ, GNOG, PLTK, MAPS, ME, ACES, AMLP, BAB, BIZD, BKLN, BOTZ, IGSB, CWB, DEM, DFAC, DFAT, DFEB, DGRO, DIV, DLS, DSI, EEMV, EFAV, EFG, EFV, FALN, FDN, FPEI, GDX, GOVT, GSLC, HACK, HYLB, HYS, IHI, IJH, INDA, ITA, ITOT, IUSG, IVW, IWF, IWP, IYW, LRNZ, NUMG, PDBC, PGF, PGX, PKW, PSJ, QTEC, REM, ROBO, RYT, SCZ, SDIV, SDY, SHM, SKYY, SPLV, SPTM, SUSB, TDIV, UCON, VBK, VCSH, VGSH, VHT, VV, VXX, XLY, XME,
- Sold Out: BGRN, PCI, RODM, PD, GLDI, APO, PRLB, DEED, TWOU, BEP, TLS, LOPE, MDP, WIX, MGNI, STNE, VMBS, MNRL, BYND, TWST, AVLR, CRNC, SFIX, SPT, APPN, BOND, FLOT, VOT, VGIT, UUP, PCEF, MTUM, ITB, HDV, GYLD, OPEN, FFEB, EMLC, DOO, CNCR, CLOU, CHIS, CHIK, W, HCSG, HYT, SPWR, STAA, RMD, HOPE, MSI, SVC, HXL, EDIT, GNTX, FFIV, EXEL, DISCA, CLH, CPB, AX, LITE, NNDM, TDC, AMED, NAVI, CELH, RGA, HPF, FUBO, NCLH, DOC, IVR, JHB, FAMI, INSG, PAA, SLVM, GSAT, TRT, TSI,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 654,642 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 918,485 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,757 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 185,528 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 533,946 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.52%
Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.46 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $16.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (FLXN)
Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ)
Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 85,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.363100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 29,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB)
Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.68 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $72.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Wedbush Securities Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1483.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.53%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 144,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 150.57%. The purchase prices were between $49.93 and $50.43, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 140,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 114.44%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.591000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 46,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 129.36%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 689.98%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.199000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 91,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Wedbush Securities Inc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $134.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in iShares Global Green Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $54.53.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.5 and $30.33, with an estimated average price of $29.7.Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57.Sold Out: Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI)
Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $8.55, with an estimated average price of $8.32.Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)
Wedbush Securities Inc sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69.Reduced: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Wedbush Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 41.4%. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Wedbush Securities Inc still held 202,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Wedbush Securities Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.41%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Wedbush Securities Inc still held 238,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Wedbush Securities Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 81.57%. The sale prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $32.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Wedbush Securities Inc still held 8,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Wedbush Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 56.61%. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $150.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Wedbush Securities Inc still held 4,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Wedbush Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 39.11%. The sale prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Wedbush Securities Inc still held 16,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: VANECK ETF TR (BBH)
Wedbush Securities Inc reduced to a holding in VANECK ETF TR by 78.31%. The sale prices were between $181.73 and $202.46, with an estimated average price of $192.42. The stock is now traded at around $174.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Wedbush Securities Inc still held 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.
