SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. Buys IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

New Purchases: DDEC, KRG, BZFD, VMW, BOX, SCHG, MGK, KROP, TBLA, TBLA, WEBR, VSCO, MAQC, AKRO, UPWK, DBX, AHT, AMC, PDI, CODI, SPB, VNO, SPH, GT, RHP, CP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, AI Powered Equity ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. owns 984 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,737 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,069 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 89,941 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,381 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,829 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $32.89, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $134.111200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $103.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.659200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 70,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in AI Powered Equity ETF by 119.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.801000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 115.96%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $392.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.