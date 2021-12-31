SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. Buys IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

- New Purchases: DDEC, KRG, BZFD, VMW, BOX, SCHG, MGK, KROP, TBLA, TBLA, WEBR, VSCO, MAQC, AKRO, UPWK, DBX, AHT, AMC, PDI, CODI, SPB, VNO, SPH, GT, RHP, CP,
- Added Positions: IJT, SUSA, IJK, DVY, IWY, AIEQ, ARKF, QQQ, VOE, GS, GOOGL, ICE, ESGD, SPY, MSFT, DIA, FNDF, IJJ, V, IJS, BBY, NVDA, ORCL, GWW, IYR, T, NFLX, OSK, QCOM, RSG, VZ, VOD, AWF, MA, NMM, BEEM, QS, AGG, DIM, DRIV, IWR, PKB, PTH, VGT, VTEB, VYM, AMX, AON, ARCC, BXMT, LUMN, SCHW, CI, CTXS, TPR, CCEP, DEO, FDX, FE, GD, KMB, SR, NWL, OHI, OMC, PENN, O, TRV, SBUX, VMC, WBA, WM, FFC, NAC, BNY, UTG, IGR, JFR, CSQ, KYN, DIAX, HBI, EXG, CQP, CEM, NXPI, OFS, GHY, FPF, TSE, AVNS, NXRT, TDOC, BHF, BND, BNDX, COMT, CWB, EFV, EPP, EWZ, FEZ, FREL, HYG, IAGG, ICLN, IDV, IEV, IFRA, IGE, IYE, IYK, PGX, QYLD, SCHP, SJNK, TIP, VIGI, VNQ, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, AAPL, ZM, ARKQ, ARKW, PYPL, ARKG, IWF, CSCO, ALGN, ED, NEE, INTC, DOCU, PHB, VBR, TGT, TXN, FB, CYBR, ATAX, AXP, AMP, CVS, CL, LLY, LRCX, MCD, PG, REGN, SPG, MRTX, TSLA, WDAY, CZR, SQ, MRNA, IEMG, IWO, XBI, AMD, MO, ADI, BA, BMY, COF, CHD, C, CLX, XRAY, EPD, EXC, XOM, MTCH, IBM, JNJ, MAR, MRK, NUE, PAA, CRM, TMUS, STAG, MPLX, BABA, CTLT, CRWD, DKNG, ABNB, AFRM, RBLX, BSV, DGRO, DOL, IWD, IWM, IYH, MDY, VB, VO, WPS, MMM, ATVI, VIAC, DUK, F, GIS, HD, VTRS, OXY, SAVA, PXD, SWKS, TSM, UNP, WMT, XEL, HQH, BME, NXDT, DISCK, TLRY, TLRY, XHR, KHC, SPCE, SPOT, REZI, BYND, NKLA, PLTR, GTX, OGN, SOFI, SOFI, PWP, SLVM, IBB, IEF, IWP, MSOS, PBW, PCY, PPA, PRNT, SHY, TAN,
- Sold Out: BRK.A, EVA, COR, COHR, UPST, TEAM, SE, RPAI, CMG, PFF, FVRR, NNA, SMWB, LYV, SKIN, PCOR, FSR, UP, CSTL, MTTR, BBP, COPX, SCR, SENS, QRVO, CDK, APT, PCI, NETE, MDXG, VTA, OPRX, MRVL, KSU, IEC, ENB, TCOM, CLF,
For the details of SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soa+wealth+advisors%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 274,737 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,069 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 89,941 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,381 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,829 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Decembe. The purchase prices were between $32.05 and $32.89, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $123.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 227 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $6.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $134.111200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 58,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 45.37%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $103.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $81.659200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 70,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in AI Powered Equity ETF by 119.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.801000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 115.96%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $392.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.Sold Out: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.. Also check out:
1. SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. keeps buying